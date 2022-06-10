Amid pan-India violent protests against remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Islamists running riot in Telangana defaced the Indian tricolour, replacing the Ashok Chakra at the centre with Muslim Kalma.

According to Times Now broadcast, the incident took place outside Masjid-e-Rahmath mosque in Mahbubnagar, where hundreds of Islamists had gathered to stage a protest against the comments made on Prophet Muhammad. The crowd reportedly shouted slogans against Nupur Sharma and the BJP and submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding strict action against the former BJP spokesperson.

However, the uproar saw disrespect being meted out on the Indian tricolour as the Islamists defaced it and replaced the Ashok Chakra with a Kalma.

Kalma is a declaration, or statement of faith, which literally means “word”. Recitation of the Shahadah or Kalma the “oath/testimony”, is the most important of the Five Pillars of Islam for Muslims.

Pan-India protests erupt after Friday prayers over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

On June 10, Friday, massive protests emerged in multiple cities across the nation against Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who has come under the attack of Islamists for quoting Islamic Hadiths on the Prophet Muhammad. After today’s Friday Namaz or Jumma, a large number of people gathered in protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Visuals emerged from the location showed Muslims raising slogans against the ex-BJP spokesperson and former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and demanding their arrest.

In Karnataka’s Belagavi, an effigy of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the Fort Road, highlighting the grim nature of protests that have convulsed the nation days after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled about her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Demonstrators in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj took to stone pelting after Friday Namaz to mark their protest against Nupur Sharma for her audacity to make comments on Prophet Muhammad that are mentioned in authentic and reliable Islamic Hadiths.

The violent protests by Islamists against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also reached the Jharkhand capital of Ranchi. Violent protests broke out in the city on Friday, 10th June, over what the frenzied crowd of Muslim protesters called ‘blasphemous’ comments by Nupur Sharma.

In Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, similar scenes were witnessed as Muslim protesters, after offering Friday Namaz, went on a rampage, raising hateful slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and causing law and order problems in the city.