Friday, June 10, 2022
Hyderabad: Large number of Islamists protest outside Mecca Masjid demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma

Muslims launched protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma demanding her arrest on Friday after Jumma prayers in several places in the country.

Islamists gather outside Mecca Masjid after Friday Namaz to pelt stones and demand Nupur Sharma's arrest
Islamists protesting outside the Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad (Image source- Telangana Today)
On Friday, Muslims launched protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma after Friday Jumma prayers in several places in the country. The Muslims are demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate. Like several places in the country, such a protest erupted in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana, as Islamists gathered outside the Mecca Masjid after the Friday Islamic prayers and demanded the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The protesters raised slogans against Sharma for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

According to the reports, some young Islamists, after the Friday Namaz, organized a rally from outside the Mecca Masjid to Moghalpura fire station. Hundreds of them joined to demand the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and also Naveen Jindal.

Hyderabad Police, taking the cognizance of the event, deployed heavy force and CRPF staff on the spot. The officers tried to pacify the situation and dispersed the Islamists from the spot. Reports mention that similar protests were held also at Kalapather, Mehdipatnam, Chandrayangutta, Shaheennagar, Saidabad, and other places in the city.

This is a day after youngsters under the banner ‘Youth of Hussainialam’ rallied from the Barigalli Hussainialam to the Hussainailam police station in the old city of Hyderabad. Holding banners with slogans condemning the statement of Nupur Sharma, the youngsters marched along the streets chanting ‘Nupur Sharma down down’ and ‘Arrest Nupur Sharma immediately’.

Earlier, BJP had distanced itself from Nupur’s remarks, and the party had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for their ‘objectionable’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad. In its suspension letter, the BJP told Sharma that she had expressed views contrary to the party’s on various matters which violate the party’s constitution. “The party respects all religions and is against any ideology that insults or demeans any sect or religion”, it stated.

Following the suspension, the media had freely shared Nupur’s and Naveen Jindal’s addresses online, putting them at risk with multiple death threats coming their way daily. Reportedly, the Delhi Police on June 6 registered a case on a complaint by Sharma in which she stated that she received continuous death threats over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people.

Similar protests in Prayagraj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh

On June 10, Islamists also protested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh after the Friday Namaz and pelted stones at the police force. The incident took place in the Kareli Police Station area of Atala in the Prayagraj district. The protest staged against Sharma turned violent after the Islamists began sloganeering. As reported, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) lathi-charged the protestors to clear the area. However, the stone-pelting continued intermittently despite the best efforts of the security forces.

Also, a similar protest was reported from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where Islamists pelted stones at the police force and the civilians, injuring many. Sharma has been facing threats including death threats from Islamists since she made some comments as per the Islamic texts on Prophet Muhammad that irked the Muslims. She argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, the Hindus can also mock other religions by referring to Islamic beliefs and the life of Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma’s statement was taken out of context by Alt News co-founder and alleged fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, who released an army of trolls and Islamists after Sharma. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Sharma after the remarks and open calls for her death have also been made. Sharma meanwhile also received threats from extremist organizations across the border. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters from Pakistan announced a cash reward of Pakistani Rupees 5 million (Around 19.5 lakhs INR) to anyone who would behead Nupur for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’.

