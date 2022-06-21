Wednesday, June 22, 2022
TMC VP Yashwant Sinha deletes old abusive tweet after being declared Presidential candidate of ‘United Opposition’

On Tuesday, TMC Vice President Yashwant Sinha was declared the candidate for the upcoming Presidential Elections which are due on July 18. Sinha was backed by Mamata Banerjee, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, the Congress and other parties who unanimously backed him as their choice for the President.

Yashwant Sinha deletes abusive tweet
Yashwant Sinha has now deleted his infamous abusive tweet
Soon after being declared as the official Presidential Candidate of ‘United Opposition’, Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha deleted an erstwhile abusive tweet. Sinha had made the tweet in response to a comment by a Twitter user in April 2022.

Screengrab of the Tweet by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha

Soon after Sinha was declared as the Opposition’s candidate for the Presidential elections, an old tweet of his caught the attention of Twitter users in which he was seen retorting back to a user with a Hindi slang ‘Ch*tiya’. In April this year, Sinha made an incoherent tweet where he talked about the ‘rising’ fuel prices and compared it with the mood of the nation.

Screengrab of the Tweet by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha

To that, one Twitter user asked him what is he trying to say, while referring to the MP as ‘ch*tiya’. To which, the TMC leader appeared to have lost his cool and answered back that he wanted to say by his incoherent message that the Twitter user who could not decipher his cryptic tweet was a ch*tiya. Ch*tiya is a sexually derogatory term which is often used as an insult.

Sinha’s abusive tweet caught the attention of netizens who wondered how would this justify as the behaviour of a probable head of the state.

After getting caught in the ire, Yashwant Sinha tactically stepped back and deleted the tweet silently. Sinha’s abusive tweet was not available on Twitter since this afternoon. However, This is not the first time he has been abusive. Back in 2014, he had said that any ch*tiya can become the chief minister of Jharkhand.

