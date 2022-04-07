Trinamool Congress VP Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday lost his cool and called a Twitter user ‘ch*tiya’.

Yashwant Sinha’s tweet

On Wednesday evening, Sinha tweeted an incoherent tweet where he talked about how some people say they’d vote for Modi even if petrol prices reach Rs 200 per litre. He then talked about those who stand up when their Indian passports get checked in America and also said these people are also there in other countries.

To that, one Twitter user asked him what is the trying to say, while referring to the MP as ‘ch*tiya’. To which, the TMC leader appeared to have lost his cool and answered back that he wanted to say by his incoherent message that the Twitter user who could not decipher his cryptic tweet was a ch*tiya.

Ch*tiya is a derogatory term which is often used as an insult. It also makes a reference to female genitalia. This is not the first time he has been abusive. Back in 2014 he had said that any ch*tiya can become the chief minister of Jharkhand.

Recently, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also used the same term for a BJP woman leader and then defended it by saying ch*tiya means ‘stupid’. He had earlier referred to Kangana Ranaut as ‘haramkhor’ (another derogatory term) and claimed it meant ‘naughty’.