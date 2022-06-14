Uttar Pradesh: Shahabuddin arrested for raping a cow in Ayodhya

A horrifying act of animal cruelty has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. According to media reports, Shahabuddin, a native of Shivkar village, has been arrested for raping a cow in broad daylight. He was noticed by someone from the village, who recorded the entire incident, leading to his arrest.

Two videos of the crime have surfaced on social media, showing Shahabuddin indulging in the dastardly act. The incident occurred on June 7, when a bystander recorded Shahabuddin during the crime. The video was subsequently reported to the police by Hariom Singh, a resident of Sarai Khargi. Following the complaint, the police arrested Shahabuddin on Friday. A case has been filed against the accused under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code for having unnatural intercourse with an animal. The accused is currently in police custody.

According to Sumit Srivastava, Inspector of Kotwali Bikapur Police Station, the accused has given his statement and confessed to the crime. He said, “The accused youth has given a statement. He confessed to the rape. After that, he was arrested and presented in the local court. Now it is being ascertained why the accused committed this crime, is he mentally weak or is there something else. It is also being ascertained whether he has done such act in the past.”