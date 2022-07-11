The call for beheading over blasphemy is nothing new, and the recent murders of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kohle in Amravati have drawn even more attention to such calls. In December 2021, OpIndia reported how ‘catchy’ songs calling for the genocide of Hindus, Kafirs, and beheading were getting traction on YouTube. The songs have been on music platforms for years, but in the light of recent events, it is essential to draw attention to the music streaming websites hosting such songs on their platforms.

The call’ Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda… sar tan se juda’ literally means that anyone committing blasphemy against the Prophet should be beheaded. Many Muslim clerics have made songs out of the call and published them on different platforms. In our previous report, we pointed out how YouTube was hosting such songs, and even after six months since the report was published, no action has been taken by YouTube.

On July 11, netizens pointed out that such songs were available on different music streaming websites like Gaana (owned by Times Group), YouTube Music, and others. Twitter user GuruSevakSaumya wrote, “Clampdown ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans & songs glorifying beheadings by religious fanatics. They are available in many platforms like Gaana & are being downloaded & used in short videos to issue veiled threats to non Musl!ms”, highlighting how songs oozing religious bigotry and advocating beheadings over ‘blasphemy’ are platformed on some of the most popular music streaming services.

Twitter user Anshul Saxena published a thread of four tweets pointing toward such songs being available on Gaana, Hungama, Spotify, and Amazon Music. He questioned the platforms why such songs were allowed on the websites.

Note: By the time this report was published, some platforms had started to delist the song from their platforms. We have updated the report accordingly.

OpIndia’s investigation

There are eight main streaming platforms in India that have a large user base. These platforms are Gaana, Hungama, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Wynx Music, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music. We checked all platforms, and here is what we found.

Apple Music has the song ‘Gustakh E Nabi Ki Ek Saza’ by Allama Hafiz Bilal Qadri. By the time this report was published, the song was still listed on the platform.

Source: Apple Music

Wynk Music also had the song listed on its platform, but by the time this report was published, it was removed.

Hungama also removed the song before the report was published.

The song ‘Gustakh E Nabi Ki Ek Saza’ by Allama Hafiz Bilal Qadri is available on Spotify. Another song titled Gustakh-e-Rasool Ko Moo Tor Jawab by Hafiz Muhammad Kaleem Hassani was also found on Spotify. The song by Hassani talks about a revolt and taking over India if someone does blasphemy.

Source: Spotify

On Gaana, a song titled ‘Gustakh Nabi Ki Ek Saja’ was available when we checked. It was published by Raushan Ara Gridih and sung by children. The song went missing from the search by the time this report was published. However, we were able to play the song as it got added to a list. It seems like Gaana had started the process of delisting the song, but it might take some time to complete the process.

Source: Gaana

YouTube Music has the maximum number of songs in this genre. A song titled ‘Gustakh-e-Muhammad Teri Ab Khair Nahi’ by Alhaaj Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Qadri starts with ‘Gustakh-e-Muhammad ko duniya se mita denge, Gustakhon ki laashon ke ambaar laga denge’ which means ‘We will kill those commit blasphemy in the name of Muhammad. We will create a mountain of dead bodies of those who commit blasphemy.’

Source: YouTube

Another song Gustakh-E-Muhammad Teri by Syed Aftab Ali Qadri Chishti talks about beheading those who commit blasphemy. There were countless such songs listed on the platform.

On Amazon Prime Music, we found three songs that were Gustakh E Nabi Ki Ek Saza by Allama Hafiz Bilal Qadri, Gustakh-e-Rasool Ko Hum Nahien Choren Ge by Muhammad Amir Sher Qadri, and Mary Nabi SAW Ki Shan Bari by Hafiz Muhammad Kaleem Hassani. All three songs were available on the platform by the time this report was published.

On Jio Saavn, we found five such songs listed. They remained intact by the time this report was published.

The platforming of dangerous songs calling for the beheading of those accused of ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad is a shocking indictment of the music streaming services, highlighting their negligence toward content consumed by millions across the globe and the impact it could have in legitimising the killings over ‘blasphemy’.

After hounding Nupur Sharma with death threats over ‘blasphemy’, Islamists kill Hindus for merely extending support to the beleaguered leader

Recently, India found itself in the throes of violent chaos and disorder when thousands of Islamists across the country hit the streets, demanding the beheading of Nupur Sharma and shouting ‘sar tan se juda’ chants against her after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared an incomplete video of her responding to the insults meted out on Hindu Gods by a fellow panellist in the debate.

At least three people have been killed in the name of ‘blasphemy’ for supporting Nupur Sharma, whom Islamists accuse of insulting the Prophet Muhammad, though what she said in the news debate is mentioned in authentic and reliable Islamic Hadiths. A Hindu tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked to death by Islamists in Udaipur for posting a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. Similarly, Umesh Kolhe of Amravati, Maharashtra, was also killed by Islamists because he had extended his solidarity with the former BJP spokesperson.