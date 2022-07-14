‘Will launch probe into how it became part of syllabus’: Head of Punjabi University bends to SGPC, removes mention of Bhindranwale as terrorist

On July 13, Punjabi University decided to remove some ‘objectionable’ content from a MA political science book after the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) wrote to the varsity. In the latter, SGPC strongly objected to the book as it mentions Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist. The syllabus-based book is published by the university’s Distance Education Department.

“I came to know about the objectionable content. We will remove it and launch a probe into how it became part of the syllabus,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, head of the Distance Education Department of Punjabi University, Patiala.

The decision came after SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to the Vice-Chancellor and the department concerned urging it to take immediate note of the “objectionable content” and issue clarifications over it.

In the letter, SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh expressed his displeasure over the ‘derogatory’ content of the book. Hailing Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a ‘saint’, Singh said, “Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been described as a terrorist in the syllabus of MA political science. This unacceptable language is found in the Punjabi medium book of MA political science (fourth-semester syllabus). From page 26 onwards of the Punjabi University book starting with the chapter titled ‘Punjab De Sikh Jangju Andolan Da Vishleshan’ (Analysis of Sikh Militant Movement in Punjab), Bhindranwale has been targeted and the curriculum contains many more controversial information about the Sikh struggle. In view of the seriousness of the matter, I have ordered to take action. We have written a letter to the V-C of Punjabi University and the department concerned asking them to make amends for the insulting content.”

“This is nothing but an expression of the university’s anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh mindset which could endanger the state’s peaceful atmosphere. “Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was a Qaumi Shaheed, declared martyr by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He fought for the rights of Sikhs and Punjab, and was martyred in a clash with the Army during Operation Blue Star. Legal action would be taken against the university if it doesn’t change the content and apologise,” the SCPC chief added.

AAP govt takes back order to remove pics of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Hawara from state-run buses

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how the AAP government in Punjab was compelled to take back the orders that it had passed on July 6 to remove the pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from state-run buses.

A letter issued by PRTC Patiala read that the Corporation had received a complaint by the government about the photographs via email. The state government had directed PRTC to take appropriate action, following which the Corporation had issued orders to remove the photographs.

However, as per the PRTC orders, some religious organizations claimed their religious sentiments were hurt, and the order was thus withdrawn.

Hawara is a Babbar Khalsa terrorist serving a life sentence for assassinating Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh. Following the July 6 orders, Sikh groups in Punjab including Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Akali Dal (Amritsar), and others organized a protest against the orders to remove the photographs and slogans from the state-run buses. They had threatened to revolt against the orders if they were not revoked by Tuesday.

Notably, in the month of March this year, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also raised strong objections to the decision of ‘banning’ the flags carrying pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale by the Himachal Pradesh government.