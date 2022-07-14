AAP govt takes back order to remove pics of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale and Hawara from state-run buses because it ‘hurt religious sentiments’

On July 11, the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) took back the orders that it had passed on July 6 to remove the pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from state-run buses. Hawara is a Babbar Khalsa terrorist serving a life sentence for assassinating Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh. Following the July 6 orders, Sikh groups in Punjab launched a protest and threatened to revolt against the orders if they were not revoked by Tuesday.

A letter issued by PRTC Patiala read that the Corporation had received a complaint by the government about the photographs via email. The state government had directed PRTC to take appropriate action, following which the Corporation had issued orders to remove the photographs.

However, as per the PRTC orders, some religious organizations claimed their religious sentiments were hurt, and the order was thus withdrawn.

‘Hindus may use it to spread propaganda against the government’

In an earlier June 28 letter issued by ADG Law and Order, Punjab, it was stated that the Police came to know about the buses carrying pictures of Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale with provocative slogans.

The letter further read that as those were government buses, such pictures, and objectionable writings may hurt a section of the society. If the issue comes to the notice of the Hindu organizations, they may use it to spread propaganda against the government. They may organize protests and traffic jams.

Punjab Police further asked all officers to take strict action in this regard so that law and order can be maintained.

Dal Khalsa, SGPC etc had protested against the order

Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Akali Dal (Amritsar), and others had organized a protest against the orders to remove the photographs and slogans from the state-run buses. Akali Dal (Amritsar) workers protested outside PRTC office in Patiala on Monday. On the other hand, members of Dal Khalsa had clashed with the Punjab Police personnel as they tried to to put up Bhindranwale posters on PRTCbuses. h After the orders were revoked, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand said they had received a letter from PRTC stating the orders were taken back.