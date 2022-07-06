It has been a week since Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading by Islamists in Udaipur that took place on June 28. Hindus in Rajasthan are outraged due to this barbaric killing and they are protesting in many cities. Hindus protested in Pali of Rajasthan on Wednesday 6th July 2022.

Various Hindu organizations had called for the shutdown and there was a community recital of Hanuman Chalisa too. Earlier, similar protests against the brutal murder were seen in Jaipur, Udaipur, Rajsamand, and other places in the state.

Hindus in Pali called for a bandh to protest the beheading incidents that took place in Udaipur and Amravati last month. At around 11 am, Hindus gathered at Sujarpol Square in large numbers and there was a community recital of Hanuman Chalisa. Then the rally headed toward the Collector office via the main market.

On Tuesday, the whole Hindu community of Pali held a meeting at Mali Samaj Bhavan. 850 representatives from 65 different Hindu organizations were present at this meeting. The shutdown on Wednesday, July 6, was proposed and agreed upon in this meeting. This shutdown was supported by the Bar association, the transport association, and the chemist association of the Pali district.

Silent march in Udaipur

On Tuesday, July 5, Hindu Raksha Manch organized a silent march in Udaipur to protest against the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal. Hundreds of people including women and children from Hindu families participated in the silent march. Hindu Raksha Manch office-bearer Kamalemdra Singh Panwar said that all the families from the Hindu community in the Udaipur city came together in their respective colonies between 7 to 8 in the morning on Tuesday and raised slogans demanding the death penalty for those who killed Kanhaiya Lal. They also demanded that the Hindu community should be protected against the increasing incidents of attack and that the properties of the rioters be seized. The Hindus also demanded that strict action must be taken against the police and administration who failed to protect them.

Protests and Hanuman Chalisa in Jaipur

Thousands of people protested on July 3, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to condemn the violent murder of the Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists in Udaipur. Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organizations took part in the “Sarv Hindu Samaj” rally, which sought the death sentence for the culprits. The major protest took place in Statue Circle where Hanuman Chalisa was played over loudspeakers.

On July 6, similar protests were called in Renwal of Jaipur. Traders association supported the call for a shutdown. Sarv Hindu Samaj called for the bandh and the police force was deployed to ensure that no unsolicited activity takes place.

On June 28, a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two Islamists in Udaipur. Kanhaiya Lal was killed for a social media post supporting the former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Nupur Sharma. Nupur Sharma has been branded a ‘blasphemer’ by Islamists because of her statements on the life of Prophet Muhammad.