On Thursday, 28th July 2022, Karnataka’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will not hesitate to implement the UP model of dealing with the anti-national and fundamentalist miscreants in Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai made this statement while answering a question regarding the demands raised by Hindu organizations in Karnataka regarding the safety and security of the Hindus in the state after Praveen Nettaru – a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – was killed by Islamists on 26th July 2022.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “Whatever possible we will do that. If need be, if the situation says ‘UP model’ or much stricter than that we will not hesitate for that also.”

Whatever the possible we will do that… If need be, If the situation says “UP model” or much more stricter than that we will not hesitate for that also: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on BJP Yuva Morcha worker’s murder in Dakshin Kannada district pic.twitter.com/0wnaJN3FFb — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 28, 2022

Basavaraj Bommai’s government completed one year on Thursday. A program was organized to mark this occasion. On this occasion, a mega rally was scheduled to be held at Doddaballapur and BJP National President J P Nadda was scheduled to attend the same. But, Basavaraj Bommai canceled this program as a party worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered in the South Kannada district by Islamists.

Basavaraj Bommai said, “Yogi Adityanath is the right chief minister for the situation in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, there are different ways to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, the UP model will also be implemented in Karnataka.”

If a situation arises in Karnataka to implement the Yogi model, it will be done: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on BJP Yuva Morcha worker’s murder in Dakshin Kannada district pic.twitter.com/bVpbNjS12D — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The term UP model means the strong measures taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to control anti-national activities in Uttar Pradesh, including the use of bulldozers against miscreants and mafia. On 26th July 2022, BJYM member Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by Islamists. The killers came on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, in the late evening and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Nettaru, who ran a poultry business, was returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. Nettaru was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested two persons on suspicion of involvement in the BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru’s murder case. The accused have been identified as Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq. The duo was arrested from Kasargod, Kerala. According to the Police, one of the suspects is said to have ties with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Zakir is 29 years old and is a resident of Savanoor whereas Mohammed Shafiq who is 27 years old belongs to Bellare. According to reports, Shafiq and Zakhir are the conspirators, but the assailants are still to be apprehended. The Police have detained a total of 21 persons in connection to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru.