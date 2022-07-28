The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested two persons in suspiscion of involvement in the BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru’s murder case. The accused have been identified as Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq. The duo was arrested from Kasargod, Kerala. According to the Police, one of the suspects is said to have ties with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Zakir is 29 years old and is a resident of Savanoor whereas Mohammed Shafiq who is 27 years old belongs to Bellare. According to reports, Shafiq and Zakhir are the conspirators, but the assailants are still to be apprehended. The Police have detained a total of 21 persons in connection to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

The Karnataka Police on July 28 also mentioned that the 21 people who have been detained in the case belong to various Islamist organizations including the SDPI and PFI. “We have been investigating all suspected persons legally using the powers investigation officers have. Dakshin Kanada SP and Mangaluru City Police are also working on the case”, ADG Alok Kumar said.

Karnataka minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that the involvement of SDPI and PFI is being probed. He added that Kerala-based organisations have been involved in the murder of BJP karyakartas earlier too.

On July 26, Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified assailants. As per reports, the killers came on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, in the late evening and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Praveen Nettaru, who looked after a poultry business, was returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. Praveen was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Massive protests erupted after Praveen’s death in the city of Bellare and Sullia. While the outraged BJP Yuva Morcha members started to furnish mass resignations, the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a bandh concerning the safety of Hindus in the state of Karnataka.

The Police amid the investigation gained CCTV footage near Praveen’s shop which showed some of the persons moving suspiciously. Reports mention that the footage showed suspects waiting for the deceased on the roadside for about 30 minutes and riding towards the chicken shop just before the murder.

