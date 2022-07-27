Wednesday, July 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death in Bellari
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death in Bellari

Reports suggest two recent incidents, including the murder of a Muslim man and a matter related to a mosque, could have led to the murder of Nettaru.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka BJP Yuba Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru killed
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru killed by unknown assailants in Karnataka (Image: Twitter/N. Lokesh Gowda)
3

On July 26, a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified assailants. As per reports, the killers came on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, in the late evening and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Nettaru, who ran a poultry business, was coming returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. Nettaru was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to Nettaru’s family and assured justice in the matter. In a tweet in Kannada, he said, “The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen’s soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti.”

Following his death, many BJP workers sat in protest in Bellari and Puttur and demanded justice for the deceased.

It is unclear why Nettaru was killed. However, in a report in Manorama Online, it was mentioned that eyewitnesses alleged the assailants came on a bike with Kerala’s registration number. The location where the incident happened is close to the Kerala border. Times Now Navbharat also reported that the assailants were on a Kerala-borne bike.

Karnataka Police has registered the case, and an investigation is underway. Reports suggest two recent incidents, including the murder of a Muslim man and a matter related to a mosque, could have led to the murder of Nettaru. Heavy Police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspraveen nettaru, bjp worker killed,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,794FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com