Monday, July 11, 2022
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC MLA Idris Ali hopes for Sri Lanka-like-situation in India, wishes ouster of PM Modi from power by a frenzied mob

"As such, Modiji will have to resign as the Prime Minister and flee the country," Ali wished for total anarchy in India with a smile on his face.

Inspired by Sri Lanka, TMC MLA Idris hopes that a mob topples Modi govt
Mob takes over President's House in Sri Lanka, TMC MLA Idris Ali, images via PBS and One India
Days after violent protestors laid siege on the Presidential residence of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo in Sri Lanka, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Idris Ali wished for a similar situation in India.

Ali, who represents the Bhagabangola Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Murshidabad district of the State, told ANI, “Whatever happened to the President of Sri Lanka, I think the same will happen to Narendra Modi in India.”

“The same treatment will be meted out to the India Prime Minister, given the present circumstances,” the TMC MLA hoped for anarchy and lawlessness in the country/

He further alleged, “Look at things in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a total failure. The response of the mob will be worse than what it has been in Sri Lanka.”

“As such, Modiji will have to resign as the Prime Minister and flee the country,” he wished for total anarchy in India with a smile on his face.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa forced to flee 

Earlier, it was reported that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled from his residence after thousands of protestors stormed his house.

With protests already taking place across the country for months, the violent agitation peaked after the government conceded that the country had gone bankrupt. Citing defence sources, the news agency AFP reported that president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled from his official residence.

Rajapaksa was evacuated to a safer location before the protestors stormed into the presidential residence. According to sources, the president was moved to the army headquarters after intelligence reports had predicted that the situation could go out of control. Some reports say that he has been taken away to an unknown location on a Navy ship.

