Why is the cover of Sai Deepak’s new book ‘India, Bharat and Pakistan’ green? Here is what the author said

Speaking on why he selected green colour for the cover of his new book, Sai said, “I wanted to bust a myth that a particular colour belongs to a particular community and if at all belongs to a community then it belongs to us as we are the oldest. That is one."

OpIndia Staff
Here is why the colour of Sai Deepak's book 'India, Bharat and Pakistan' is green
The book is the second in a series of books written by Sai Deepak in order to comprehend India's history from a decolonial perspective.
J Sai Deepak, a Supreme Court advocate and acclaimed author, launched the second book in the Bharat Trilogy on Tuesday at an event in Delhi. Historian Meenakshi Jain and Author-Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan released the book “India, Bharat, and Pakistan.” The book is the second in a series of books written by Sai Deepak in order to comprehend India’s history from a decolonial perspective.

During the event, Sai Deepak answered a question on the colour of his most recent book. Discussing about the colour of the book, Sai said, “When the Tiranga was being conceived of, if you ask the Mathadhipathis of Hindu Mathas, their entire position was, green represents Durga, White represents knowledge and therefore it is Saraswati and I think the Saffron represents Laxmi. Therefore I wanted to bust a myth that a particular colour belongs to a particular community and if at all belongs to a community then it belongs to us as we are the oldest. That is one.”

Further elaborating his point, he said, “I don’t know how many people have paid attention to the representation of Tripurasundari Maa, she’s always in a green Saari, typically in a green Saari. So that’s where the color comes from. While I have not explicitly mentioned in the book, the last 3 or 4 lines in the acknowledgement make it abundantly clear. Secondly, the colour green represents fertility, growth and abundance. Therefore, allow me to use the leftist parlance, the only way to counter utterly toxic patriarchal masculinity is to surrender to the divine feminine.”

“So the entire point was to say that any identity that choses to establish itself by crushing the divine feminine under its foot, fears being defeated by the divine feminine. There is a deep seated insecurity which I think needs to be exploited and used. No wonder why ISIS was running scared of the Peshmerga, primarily women,” Sai Deepak said implying that the cover of the book has nothing to do with any particular community rather it is the representation of the divine feminine aand the attributes of fertility and abundance.

About India, Bharat and Pakistan

The second book in the Bharat Trilogy, India, Bharat, and Pakistan, continues the subject begun in the first book, India That Is Bharat. It investigates the combined impact of European and Middle Eastern coloniality on Bharat as the successor state to Indian culture, as well as the roots of the Indian Constitution.

Through that purpose, the book follows the intellectual continuity of Middle Eastern coloniality from the development of Islamic Revivalism in the 1740s after the collapse of the Mughal Empire, which foreshadowed the concept of Pakistan, to the conclusion of the Khilafat Movement in 1924, which solidified the route to Pakistan.

The book also exposes the convenient partnership that developed between supporters of Middle Eastern coloniality and the British colonial administration, which led to the destruction of Indian civilisation. This book’s objective is to help the reader see parallels between today’s problems and the challenges encountered by the Indic civilization from 1740 to 1924. The book’s overarching objective remains the same as the first: to inspire Bharatiyas to pursue a critical decolonial study of Bharat’s history, particularly in the context of the Constitution, so that religious adherence to the constitution is counterbalanced by a sense of proportion, perspective, and purpose.

About J Sai Deepak

J. Sai Deepak is a former engineer who now works as an arguing counsel, particularly before the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi. Sai, a mechanical engineer from Anna University, earned a bachelor’s degree in law from IIT Kharagpur’s Law School in 2009 and has positioned himself as a civil, commercial, and constitutional attorney.

Sai has been involved in numerous important cases, including those involving the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the Basmati Geographical Indications, and the Indian Penal Code’s Marital Rape Exception. Sai received the Young Alumni Achiever’s Award from his home institution, IIT Kharagpur, in 2019. In addition to giving lectures on constitutional matters, he produces plenty of material for prestigious newspapers and periodicals.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

