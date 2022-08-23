Supreme Court counsel and renowned author J Sai Deepak launched his second book of the Bharat Trilogy on Tuesday at a function in Delhi. The book, “India, Bharat and Pakistan was launched by Historian Meenakshi Jain and Author-Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan. The book is the second in the trilogy that seeks to understand India’s history from a decolonial approach. It is published by Bloomsbury India.

Several eminent people from various disciplines of arts, science, culture, and history including author Sanjeev Sanyal, and Ami Gantara graced the event with their presence. During the event, TV panellist and moderator Anand Ranganathan lauded the author for noting the facts straight in his new release named ‘India, Bharat and Pakistan’. He said that the second book in the Bharat Trilogy series written by the author was remarkable and was as good as Dr BR Ambedkar’s book named ‘Pakistan or the Partition of India’ which is based on a similar topic and the one by author Venkat Dhulipala named ‘Creating a New Medina’.

Elaborating on the book, author J Sai Deepak said that his recent release talks about the formation of Pakistan well before the year 1940 when the theory of two nations was pronounced. “The theory was pronounced in 1937, and 1940 as mentioned in Dhulipala’s book as well. But the germ for the separate country had started to take root in 1740 at the very least”, he said further adding that the only common thing between his book and Dr BR Ambedkar’s book is that they both speak as lawyers through their publications.

He suggested that there was a pre-existing division in the former country of Bharat which was escalated by the British and the Islamist leaders like Syed Ahmed Khan and Jinnah during the 1940s. “The only question that I have posed through this book is did the duo (British and the Islamist leaders) consciously collaborate with each other to lead towards the partition? Was there a conscious handshake between the British mindset and the Islamist mindset”, he said. Meanwhile, author Dr Meenakshi Jain congratulated the author for the second book in his series Bharat Trilogy.

About India, Bharat and Pakistan

The second book in the Bharat Trilogy, India, Bharat, and Pakistan, continues the subject begun in the first book, India That Is Bharat. It investigates the combined impact of European and Middle Eastern coloniality on Bharat as the successor state to Indian culture, as well as the roots of the Indian Constitution.

Through that purpose, the book follows the intellectual continuity of Middle Eastern coloniality from the development of Islamic Revivalism in the 1740s after the collapse of the Mughal Empire, which foreshadowed the concept of Pakistan, to the conclusion of the Khilafat Movement in 1924, which solidified the route to Pakistan.

The book also exposes the convenient partnership that developed between supporters of Middle Eastern coloniality and the British colonial administration, which led to the destruction of Indian civilisation. This book’s objective is to help the reader see parallels between today’s problems and the challenges encountered by the Indic civilization from 1740 to 1924. The book’s overarching objective remains the same as the first: to inspire Bharatiyas to pursue a critical decolonial study of Bharat’s history, particularly in the context of the Constitution, so that religious adherence to the constitution is counterbalanced by a sense of proportion, perspective, and purpose.

The first book – India, That Is Bharat

The first book of the trilogy, India, That Is Bharat, looks into the effects of European ‘colonial consciousness’, particularly its religious and racial underpinnings, on Bharat as the successor state to the Indic civilization and the beginnings of the Indian Constitution. It establishes the groundwork for its sequels by spanning the time period between the Age of Discovery, as symbolised by Christopher Columbus’ journey in 1492, and the reformation of Bharat through a British-made constitution—the Government of India Act of 1919. This covers international developments that led to Western countries forming the League of Nations, which had a tangible influence on this voyage.

Furthermore, the book connects the roots of ostensibly universal concepts like tolerance, secularism, and humanism to Christian political theology. In order to advance their shared contempt for the Indic way of thinking, it also explores the concept of Middle Eastern coloniality, which precedes its European equivalent. Decoloniality is presented as a requirement for civilisation in nature, religion, culture, history, education, language, and, most importantly, constitutionalism in order to save Bharat’s inherent indigeneity.

About J Sai Deepak

J. Sai Deepak is a former engineer who now works as an arguing counsel, particularly before the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi. Sai, a mechanical engineer from Anna University, earned a bachelor’s degree in law from IIT Kharagpur’s Law School in 2009 and has positioned himself as a civil, commercial, and constitutional attorney.

Sai has been involved in numerous important cases, including those involving the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the Basmati Geographical Indications, and the Indian Penal Code’s Marital Rape Exception. Sai received the Young Alumni Achiever’s Award from his home institution, IIT Kharagpur, in 2019. In addition to giving lectures on constitutional matters, he produces plenty of material for prestigious newspapers and periodicals.