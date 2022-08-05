Union Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that the Congress party chose August 5 for its so-called nationwide protests because it wanted to promote its appeasement politics through the selection of this day and clothes. He also mentioned that August 5 was chosen for protests because the foundation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day in 2020.

Amit Shah said, “Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi.”

He added, “Congress should be responsible & must co-operate as per the law. The matter is going on the basis of complaints that have been filed. As far as ED is concerned, everybody should respect the law and order situation in the country.”

Amit Shah added that the politics of appeasement has brought nothing to the country. He said that appeasement politics has rather caused great damage to the nation and that everyone should stay away from such politics.

Congress is criticized by many other social media users for organizing its protests on 5th August 2022, because the date holds a separate significance in India’s history. It was on 5th August 2019 that the government of India abrogated Article 370 which granted a separate status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government of India reorganized the state into two union territories viz. Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A Twitter user Pramod Kumar Singh tweeted, “5th August is a historic date in Independent India. PM Narendra Modi Govt removed Article 370 on 5/8/2019 & laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir on 5/8/2020. To choose this day as black day by Congress to protest is baffling.”

It is notable that on 5th August 2022, Congress called for a nationwide protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in the centre. Price rise and unemployment were the issues cited as reasons for the protest march that was organized in the national capital. However, the banners raised in this march also read GST and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram added the Agnipath Scheme as well.

Several Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were detained by the Delhi police for violating section 144 imposed in the national capital. Congress MPs and workers wore black clothes as a symbol of protests.