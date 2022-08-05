On 5th August 2022, the Congress party staged protests against inflation and unemployment in the country. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge participated in these protests. The leaders wore black clothes to mark their dissent. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi police for violating section 144 of CrPC.

During these protests, several Congress MPs observed a ‘dharna‘ at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. But the police stopped them at Vijay Chowk and several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained. The police did not allow Congress to hold the march. Section 144 is imposed in the area.

Chandigarh | Congress members protest against the Central govt



‘Police beat MPs’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged, “All the MPs were on their way to Rashtrapati Bhavan to raise the issue of price rise. But we’re not being allowed to go any further. Our job is to raise public issues. Some MPs have been detained. Some were also beaten.”

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, however, said that it was Congress leaders themselves who insisted the police arrest them. He said, “We are trying to take out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. But the police stopped us. Police said section 144 was in force in the area. Protests are not allowed here. Congress MPs have demanded that they be arrested.”

P Chidambaram further went on to add the Agnipath Scheme to the list of reasons cited for the march by Congress. He said, “This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing”

Interestingly, the banner held by Congress MPs in the march read that it is a march against price rise and GST. It did not mention unemployment or the Agnipath Scheme.

Protests in Delhi and other states

The Congress’ protests started from the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Congress has also sought time to meet the President but is yet to get an appointment. Congress MPs dressed in black took out a march from Parliament. Sonia Gandhi was also present during this time. Congress protests were also seen in various states including Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Congress workers continued to protest on the road despite rain in Delhi.

Congress leaders, led by Priyanka Gandhi, were prepared to take out a march from the party office. In view of the Congress protests, a heavy police force was deployed outside the Congress headquarters. As soon as Priyanka Gandhi initiated the march, the police detained her from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation.

Delhi police have denied permission for the march

The Delhi Police has written to Congress saying that section 144 is in force in the entire New Delhi area, except Jantar Mantar. In such a situation, protest cannot be allowed. If section 144 is violated, legal action will be taken. The DCP of the New Delhi area has written this letter to Congress leader KC Venugopal on August 4 and August 2, i.e. twice, along with this information. In a way, a warning has been given by the police.