On Thursday 25th August 2022, deceased Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat’s family members claimed that she was raped before her murder. On Monday, August 22, the 42-year-old BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack. The BJP leader was in Goa at the time of her untimely death.

According to a report by DNA, Rinku Dhaka, Phogat’s brother, stated on Thursday that he noticed blue marks on his sister’s body. He also claimed that not a single BJP leader aided them. Sonali Phogat’s family claims she was raped by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. They also claimed that she was brutally murdered in cold blood rather than dying of a heart attack.

Rinku Dhaka said, “We will get the post-mortem done again in AIIMS Delhi. We are not being heard here. My sister was committed to the BJP but not a single BJP leader came here to help us. We want justice.”

He added, “Police say that FIR will be registered on the basis of the doctor’s opinion. They are not registering our FIR. I’ve seen my sister’s body and her face, and ears are blue and this happens when the poison is inside the body, not in a heart attack. My sister was healthy.”

Previously, Rinku claimed that Sangwan mixed up his sister’s meal with illicit substances and sexually abused her. He claimed she told her brother-in-law that Sangwan committed theft in her home three years ago and that she planned to report him to the law enforcement agencies on August 23.

Rinku reported to the police that Sangwan had her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys. She also said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicants, raped her and made a video, and was threatening to make the video viral on social media.

It is notable that, Sonali Phogat who was in Goa with some of her employees had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.