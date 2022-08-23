On Monday, August 22, the 42-year-old BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack. The BJP leader was in Goa at the time of her untimely death.

Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa, confirms Goa DGP Jaspal Singh



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/1igXin3rv9 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

According to reports, Sonali Phogat who was in Goa with some of her employees had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Currently, the post-mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital.

The actor-politician had posted images and videos on Instagram shortly before her death. She was seen wearing a bright pink safa (turban) on her head in the photo.

Many TV actors and celebrities have taken to social media to mourn Phogat’s untimely demise. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar expressed grief in a Twitter post.

भाजपा नेत्री श्रीमती सोनाली फोगाट जी के आकस्मिक निधन का बेहद दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दु:ख सहन करने की क्षमता प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 23, 2022

Sonali Phogat’s television journey

Sonali Phogat was most recently seen on the 14th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She had entered as a wildcard contestant and quickly rose to prominence. Sonal Phogat made her acting debut in 2016 with the television series ‘Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She later starred in the Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has appeared in a number of Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was most recently seen in the web series The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019). Sonali Phogat, was quite a star on TikTok. She went by the username ‘@sonaliphogat’. Her videos on TikTok are quite popular.

Phogat’s political career

Sonali Phogat was a BJP leader as well. In the 2019 Haryana elections, she ran for assembly from Adampur on a BJP ticket. She had run against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had recently switched from the Congress to the BJP. Sonali was the National Vice President of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha and was in charge of the Haryana, New Delhi, and Chandigarh Scheduled Tribe wings. She was also a member of the National Executive Committee of the BJP. She was known for her work in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh’s tribal areas.

In December 2016, Sonali Phogat’s husband Sanjay Phogat had been found dead at their farmhouse under mysterious circumstances. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.