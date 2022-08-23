Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Updated:

BJP Mahila Morcha leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat dies of a heart attack, had contested 2019 polls on BJP ticket from Adampur seat in Haryana

In December 2016, Sonali Phogat's husband Sanjay Phogat had been found dead at their farmhouse under mysterious circumstances. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

OpIndia Staff
Sonali Phogat dies at 42
Source: Koimoi
On Monday, August 22, the 42-year-old BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack. The BJP leader was in Goa at the time of her untimely death.

According to reports, Sonali Phogat who was in Goa with some of her employees had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Currently, the post-mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital.

The actor-politician had posted images and videos on Instagram shortly before her death. She was seen wearing a bright pink safa (turban) on her head in the photo.

Many TV actors and celebrities have taken to social media to mourn Phogat’s untimely demise. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar expressed grief in a Twitter post.

Sonali Phogat’s television journey

Sonali Phogat was most recently seen on the 14th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She had entered as a wildcard contestant and quickly rose to prominence. Sonal Phogat made her acting debut in 2016 with the television series  ‘Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She later starred in the Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has appeared in a number of Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was most recently seen in the web series The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019). Sonali Phogat, was quite a star on TikTok. She went by the username ‘@sonaliphogat’. Her videos on TikTok are quite popular.

Phogat’s political career

Sonali Phogat was a BJP leader as well. In the 2019 Haryana elections, she ran for assembly from Adampur on a BJP ticket. She had run against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had recently switched from the Congress to the BJP. Sonali was the National Vice President of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha and was in charge of the Haryana, New Delhi, and Chandigarh Scheduled Tribe wings. She was also a member of the National Executive Committee of the BJP. She was known for her work in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh’s tribal areas.

In December 2016, Sonali Phogat’s husband Sanjay Phogat had been found dead at their farmhouse under mysterious circumstances. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

