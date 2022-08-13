Saturday, August 13, 2022
Hindu leader gets beheading threats for condemning incident where Islamists raised ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans during Muharram in Khandwa, case filed

When the Hindu leader criticised the Khadwa incident during a show on YouTube, a Muslim youth reportedly threatened him with beheading in the comments section.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu leader Ashok Paliwal approaches police after receiving beheading threats on social media
The country has recently been going through a tumultuous period, with Islamists becoming emboldened and issuing threats to everyone who does not share their worldview. In another such incident, Ashok Paliwal, a Rashtriya Veer Yuva Manch leader approached the police after getting death threats on social media from a Muslim youth.

According to Times Now, a Muslim youth threatened to behead the Hindu leader for condemning Madhya Pradesh’s Khadwa incident, wherein a group of fanatic Muslims chanted ‘gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda’ slogans during the Muharram procession.

Ashok Paliwal was reportedly called as a guest speaker on a YouTube channel to speak about the spate of threats and murders of Hindus at the hands of Islamists for alleged ‘blasphemy’. During the discussion, when Paliwal criticised the Khadwa incident, in which Islamists raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans during the Muharram procession, a Muslim youth threatened him with beheading in the comments section.

Enraged by this, members of the Hindu organisation surrounded the Kotwali Police Station and staged a demonstration. They urged strict action against the perpetrator. The police, in turn, registered a case against the accused. City Police Superintendent Poonam Chand Yadav assured prompt action in the case.

It may be recalled, that a video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a group of fanatic Muslims taking part in a Muharram procession can be heard chanting ‘gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda’. The incident reportedly took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on August 10, Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against as many as 25 people and are trying to nab them.

In a similar incident, the Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh had arrested four people after a video went viral where a Muslim mob was heard raising ‘sar tan se juda’ and ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans during a Muharram procession. The video of the incident went viral on social media on August 10, Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the Karianv Bazar of Mirganj police station area of ​​Jaunpur. On Wednesday, a group of Muslims were participating in the Tazia procession in the evening, when some Islamists in the crowd started shouting objectionable slogans and also tried to instigate the people belonging to the other community.

After the video went viral, the police sprung into action. It registered an FIR and arrested the people who chanted these slogans.

