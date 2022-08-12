A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a group of fanatic Muslims taking part in a Muharram procession can be heard chanting ‘gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda’. The incident reportedly took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on August 10, Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against as many as 25 people and are trying to nab them.

As shown in the viral video, on Wednesday evening, a group of Muslims were taking part in the Tazia procession when some Islamists in the crowd began yelling offensive chants. While one person could be heard shouting the Islamist war cry ‘gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda’, some others shouted, ‘gustakh-e-nabi ka sir chahiye’ (We want the head of the one who insulted the Prophet).

According to reports, there was strong police deployment along the path of the procession, and the sloganeering took place in front of the police.

However, after the video went viral, the Khandwa police took cognisance of the incident. The SP of Khandwa said, “The video is of August 10 when the Muharram procession took place. We got the video the next day and lodged an FIR against about 25 unknown people in this case. The accused are being identified on the basis of the video.”

According to media reports, Hindu organisations have called for punishment not just against individuals who chanted slogans during the procession, but also against their leaders. The police have filed a complaint under Section 188 of the IPC.

In a similar incident, the Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested four people after a video went viral where a Muslim mob was heard raising ‘sar tan se juda’ and ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans during a Muharram procession. The video of the incident went viral on social media on August 10, Wednesday. Mohammed Shakeel, Abdul Zabbar, Mohammed Jeeshan, and Mohammed Kharish were arrested for raising the hateful slogans.