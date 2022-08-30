Jharkhand: Wife of Ex-IAS booked for torturing maid, used to force her to clean toilet with tongue

A shocking instance of a housemaid being tortured has come to light in Jharkhand, where the ex-IAS officer’s wife brutally tormented her maid, who has a tribal background. Seema Patra, the accused owner who is the wife of ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra is a politician who first served in Congress before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The maid, Sunita, was isolated in a room and was not even given food or water, making it impossible for her to speak up for herself. As of now, she is receiving medical care at RIMS, Ranchi. She is currently battling life and death. On August 22, the police rescued the maid from the politician’s home in Ashoknagar, Ranchi.

The maid, Sunita, is from the tribal community and hails from a village in Gumla. She was hired as a maid in the home of retired IAS Maheshwar Patra and Seema Patra about 10 years ago in Jharkhand. She was afterwards relocated to Delhi with Seema’s daughter Vatsala Patra. Sunita returned to Ranchi after their transfer from Delhi. While working here, she was often harassed. She was beaten up and incarcerated in the room when she requested permission to go home.

She was burned dozens of times by a hot pan. Sunita was restricted to a room that served as both her bedroom and bathroom. She was so weak from the physical abuse that she had to drag herself on the floor. If Sunita’s urine accidentally went out of the room, Seema Patra forced her to clean it by licking it with her mouth.

So many scars on the victim’s body reflect the account of the atrocities upon her. The thrashing has damaged many of her teeth. When Vivek Baski, a Personnel Department officer, learned of the atrocities committed against Sunita, he informed DC Rahul Kumar Sinha. Sunita was then released in front of the magistrate.

An FIR has been lodged at Ranchi’s Argora police station under sections 323, 325, 346, and 374 of the IPC and provisions of the SC-ST Act 1989 in accordance with Vivek Baski’s complaint. Sunita’s statement would be recorded in court under Section 164 after her condition improves, according to the in-charge of the Agora police station.

According to the complaint, Seema Patra’s son Ayushman objected to the atrocities done to Sunita and clashed with her mother. Following this, he was taken to RINPAS, a psychiatric hospital in Ranchi, as a mental patient. According to reports, Ayushmann is still at RINPAS.