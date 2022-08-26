Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMark Zuckerberg admits on Joe Rogan's show that Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden emails story...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Mark Zuckerberg admits on Joe Rogan’s show that Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden emails story just before US elections because FBI had told them to

After the elections were over and Joe Biden was declared president, it later became clear that the NY Post story was true. Twitter's former head Jack Dorsey then expressed regret over censoring the story and blocking NY Post from its Twitter account.

OpIndia Staff
Facebook suppressed Hunter Biden story before US elections: Mark Zuckerberg admits on Joe Rogan show
Mark Zuckerberg (L), NY Post's explosive story on Hunter Biden's Burisma emails
16

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, who owns the social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, made an appearance on the popular Joe Rogan podcast ‘Joe Rogan Experience.

During the interview, Joe Rogan asked “How do you handle a big news item that is controversial? Like there was a lot of attention on Twitter when the Hunter Biden story came out during the elections.”

To this, Zuckerberg replied, “We took a path different path than Twitter. During elections, the FBI basically came to us. As a team, they said we need to be on high alert because of a lot of Russian propaganda during the 2016 elections. (They told the Facebook team) that there is going to be a similar kind of dump (of political controversy), so just be vigilant. Our approach is different from Twitter. Twitter tells directly that you just can’t share that particular thing. Facebook works with third-party fact-checkers. There was a 5-7 day period when that particular story was being flagged as potential misinformation. So its distribution on Facebook was limited. We were not ‘black and white’ like Twitter. But we limited the reach of the story so that a fewer number of people were able to see it or share it. ”

Zuckerberg further stated that if the FBI tells them to be careful about something they take it seriously. And that (hunter Biden laptop) story was flagged by them, so Facebook did what was necessary. He even lamented that despite limiting the reach of the story, Facebook was still criticised by many for not limiting it enough.

When Joe Rogan asked if the FBI specifically asked them to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, Zuckerberg admitted that they did not mention it specifically, but Facebook did it anyway.

Zuckerberg’s admission that social media giant Facebook actively tweaked its algorithm to favour one particular candidate in the 2020 US elections and prevented him from facing negative public opinion at a crucial juncture in the election process has triggered some major reactions on social media.

While some people highlighted how Facebook actively tweeted its algorithm to favour one candidate in the US elections (Joe Biden), others pointed out the concern that Big Tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter are now deciding which stories would be consumed by the masses and how they will promote or suppress them based on Big Tech’s own definition of their legitimacy and usefulness.

The Hunter Biden emails story

It is notable here that in the last weeks of the 2020 US presidential elections, the New York Post had published an explosive story about Hunter Biden’s problematic emails with a Ukrainian gas company executive from Burisma. Twitter had censored the NY Post account and a number of major news outlets like the NY Times, Washington Post, CNN and others had gone overboard declaring it as fake news. After the elections were over and Joe Biden was declared president, it later became clear that the NY Post story was true. Twitter’s former head Jack Dorsey then expressed regret over censoring the story and blocking NY Post from their Twitter account.

The media favouring of Joe Biden was not limited to suppressing the NY Post story and declaring it as fake. The pool of journalists who followed Biden around during his campaign never asked him about it. When one journalist, CBS News’ Bo Ericson had managed to ask, he was pushed back angrily by his own colleagues and other journalists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFacebook Hunter Biden, Mark Zuckerberg Hunter Biden, Facebook Joe Rogan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

I hate you f*cking Indians: Mexican-American woman’s racist tirade goes viral, arrested after she assaults Indian women, pulls a gun out

OpIndia Staff -

Thakur Raja Singh gets support from BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Brijbhushan Rajput criticizes the party too over the issue

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will hold protests if not cancelled’: VHP writes to Delhi police seeking cancellation of Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Dongri to nowhere’ show in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Two arrested in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa police adds IPC section 302 to the case after autopsy revealed multiple blunt force injuries

OpIndia Staff -

From invitations to weddings to ‘don’t carry your fame everywhere’: YouTuber MrBeast’s tweet on his first encounter in India draws varied reactions

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Influencer Syed Abdahu Kashaf arrested for raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against T Raja Singh, released after an hour

OpIndia Staff -

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘schools’ Kejriwal, asks how many new schools have Delhi govt started in the last 7 years

OpIndia Staff -

Producer Shalini Chaudhary says actor Zeishan Quadri sold her Audi A6 car after ‘borrowing’ it from her and then threatened to kill her, FIR...

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese govt account tries to pass off bridal wear from a Karachi fashion show as ‘traditional Uyghur dress’

OpIndia Staff -

Muzaffarnagar: Hindu tailor finds a letter threatening him with ‘Kanhaiya Lal like fate’ inside his shop, UP police registers case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,313FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com