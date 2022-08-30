Ankita murder case: Ex Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says suspended DSP Noor Mustafa has PFI links

On August 29, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and BJP leader Raghubar Das alleged involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Ankita Kumari murder case. As per a report by Amar Ujala, Das said that Noor Mustafa has PFI connections. PFI (Popular Front of India) is an Islamist organisation that has been demands to ban it in some states and is often behind communal violence. Its members are accused of radicalisation activities.

In an interview with ABP News, he said, “When we were in power, we had banned PFI. However, since Hemant Soren government came to power, the activities of Jihadi groups have increased.”

When asked if he was alleging PFI’s hand in the murder, he said, “Of course. There is no doubt PFI was involved. You might have heard of holiday (in schools) being shifted from Sunday to Friday. PFI is behind all this because this time 42 people linked to PFI have won the elections. They want to change the demography of the area. Bangladeshi and Rohingya are reaching there in large number. Our innocent tribal girls are falling for them. They are also taking control over land too.” He further added the administration should look into possible PFI connection with Shahrukh. He said, “There is a DSP Noor Mustafa, the group is working under his supervision.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a 10-member probe team headed by CID DSP Sandeep Kumar Gupta reached the residence of Hindu girl Ankita who was burnt alive by Muslim man Shahrukh for allegedly not reciprocating his advances. The team includes members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, CID officials and the Finger Print bureau.

In a statement, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, DSP, CID, said, “We are collecting evidence from the site, which will be later presented before the court. We received an order to come here on Monday.”

Ankita Kumari was burnt on August 23 by Shahrukh Hussain. He had allegedly poured petrol on Ankita from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire. Ankita succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) and died in the early hours of Sunday. Hussain was her neighbour and had been after Ankita for some time, but she did not show any interest in his advances.

Ankita had told the police in a critical state that her neighbour, Shahrukh, used to harass her every day. He used to approach her and seek her friendship. He had also obtained her phone number and used to call her repeatedly, asking her for friendship. When Ankita chastised him for not stopping, he threatened to kill her.

Ankita informed her father of this on Monday. When she woke up the next morning, her body was in flames as she ran up to family members who attempted to extinguish the fire. Her family then hurried her to the hospital. It was found in the hospital that Ankita had suffered severe burns. It turned out that Shahrukh went to Ankita’s house on Tuesday morning, poured petrol on Ankita through a window when she was asleep in her bed and torched her, and then fled from the scene.

Shahrukh was subsequently arrested by the police. A video of him being arrested has gone viral on social media in which he is seen smiling unrepentantly and having no regrets about the heinous crime he had committed.