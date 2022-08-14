The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Lucknow Cyber Cell arrested one Sarfaraz from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district in the Mewat region for threatening to bomb UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Monday (August 8), the UP Police’s Dial 112 service got a WhatsApp message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath. The message threatened to bomb the chief minister.

Subhash Kumar, the headquarters station commander, filed an FIR at the Sushant Golf City police station on Monday. According to the police, various teams were organised to apprehend the offenders. They also stated that cyber cell and surveillance teams were working on it.

On Saturday, another man named Salman Siddiqui addressed a letter to Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM) national president Devendra Tiwari, threatening him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with death. According to Aaj Tak, the accused threatened to blow him and Yogi Adityanath up with a bomb in a letter delivered to the Hindu leader. The cause for the death threat, as described in the letter, was a PIL filed by Tiwari requesting action against illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

The letter sent to Devendra Tiwari reads, “Devendra Tiwari it has been stated to you several times, yet you do not understand. Your PIL has resulted in the closure of multiple slaughterhouses in the state, robbing other Muslim brothers of their livelihood. Now you see what will happen to you. You escaped Deoband deftly, but now you and Yogi Adityanath will be blown up with a bomb. You will see the outcome within the next 15 days. The others have had their necks severed but you two (Devendra Tiwari and Yogi Adityanath) will be blown up with bombs.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani’s names were also mentioned in the threat letter. The letter further stated, “You have made our mentors Asaduddin Owaisi and Maulana Madani cry. We shall avenge every single drop of tears they have shed.”

Mewat: A “mini Pakistan”

As this recent arrest comes from the Mewat region of Rajasthan and Haryana, it is crucial to recall that the region has been dubbed “Mini Pakistan” due to the nature of the region’s implicit crimes.

Hindus have always been the victims of atrocities committed in Mewat. Numerous Hindu organisations have condemned the criminal acts in Mewat against Hindus, especially Dalits. In addition to RSS and VHP activists, several other organizations have expressed concern over the rise in criminal activity in Mewat.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said in 2013 that these occurrences in Mewat are not recent. Instead, the mindset of the Muslim majority has endured for a very long period, leading many activists to call it a “mini-Pakistan.”