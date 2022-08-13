‘You made our mentors Owaisi, Maulana Madani cry’: Man threatens to blow up Yogi Adityanath, Hindu leader who filed PIL against illegal slaughterhouses

The Uttar Pradesh police have sprung into action after a man named Salman Siddiqui sent a letter to the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM) Devendra Tiwari threatening him and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with life. According to Aaj Tak, in a letter sent to the Hindu leader, the accused threatened to blow him and Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.

According to the media report, the reason for the death threat, as mentioned in the letter, was a PIL filed by Tiwari seeking action against illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

The letter sent to Devendra Tiwari read, “Devendra Tiwari it has been stated to you several times, yet you do not understand. Your PIL has resulted in the closure of multiple slaughterhouses in the state, robbing other Muslim brothers of their livelihood. Now you see what will happen to you. You escaped Deoband deftly, but now you and Yogi Adityanath will be blown up with a bomb. You will see the outcome within the next 15 days. The others have had their necks severed but you two (Devendra Tiwari and Yogi Adityanath) will be blown up with bombs.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani’s names were also mentioned in the threat letter. The letter further stated, “You have made our mentors Asaduddin Owaisi and Maulana Madani cry. We shall avenge every single drop of tears they have shed.”

In light of the recent spate of threats and murders of Hindus at the hands of Islamists for alleged ‘blasphemy,’ such as the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal or the brutal murder of another Hindu man, Umesh Kolhe, the Uttar Pradesh police immediately took cognizance of the threat letter and started the investigation by registering a case against unknown people.

The country has recently been going through a tumultuous period, with Islamists becoming emboldened and issuing threats to everyone who does not share their ideology. Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s alleged ‘blasphemous’ remark about Prophet Muhammad on May 26 sparked outrage amongst Islamists not just in India but around the world. Her decision to merely quote an excerpt from the Islamic Hadith during a TV show proved catastrophic for her political career and mental peace after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled about her comments to Islamists.

This set off a series of incidents that culminated into a constant barrage of threats at Sharma and attacks on those who dared to speak out in her support, many of which turned out to be extremely brutal.

In the last few months, rabid Islamists, who have been using Nupur Sharma just as an excuse to show muscle power and challenge state forces, have brutally executed, attacked and threatened a number of people for voicing their support for the former BJP leader on social media.

Recently, OpIndia chronicled several such incidents where rabid Islamists either went on to brutally kill, threaten or assault Hindus who voiced their support for Nupur Sharma.