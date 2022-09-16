In Uttar Pradesh’s Nighasan village in Lakhimpur Kheri, there was a ruckus following the rape and murder of two Dalit young sisters. The Lakhimpur district administration persuaded the family of the victims to allow the remains to be cremated on Thursday after 24 hours of the incident since the families of the victims had refused to conduct the final rites of the girls.

The relatives of the victims consented for the bodies to be cremated after the Lakhimpur district administration made five promises to the families. The administration pledged to provide the family with monetary compensation of Rs 16 lakhs.

In its second promise, the administration stated that the money designated under the Rani Laxmibai plan would be paid promptly upon the completion of the prosecution’s inquiry. Aside from that, the block will shortly begin the process of constructing a house for the victim’s family through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Promises made by the administration to the victim’s family (Credit: Aaj Tak)

In the fourth promise, the administration stated that an application for a job and other financial help will be forwarded to the government soon. At the same time, the government stated that the case will be tried in a fast-track court in order to get the accused the death penalty.

Previously, the family of the deceased girls had made their demands clear by refusing to conduct the funeral rituals. The family had put three conditions for performing the final rites. The family requested that the government pay them one crore rupees in compensation, the siblings of the victims should be granted government employment based on their credentials, and all of the accused should be sentenced to death.

The arrest of 6 accused including Junaid, Sohail and Arif

Six individuals were arrested on Thursday by the Uttar Pradesh Police, namely Junaid, Sohail, Arif, Hafiz, Karimuddin, and Chhotu (Gautam), for the horrific rape and murder of the Dalit girls in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the investigating police officer, the accused Junaid attempted to flee during his capture and was shot in the leg.

The crime took place on Wednesday when two suspects by the identities of Sohail and Junaid brought two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 17, to a sugarcane field and raped them. The girls were later murdered and hanged on a tree with their dupattas by the rapists and their associates.