Lakhimpur Kheri: Two minor Dalit girls dragged, raped, strangulated and hanged, Junaid, Sohail, Arif amongst six accused arrested

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested six persons named Junaid, Sohail, Arif, Hafiz, Karimuddin and Chhotu for sexually assaulting two minor Dalit girls and brutally murdering them in the Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh. The police officer investigating in the case said that the accused Junaid was shot in his leg when he tried to run away during his arrest.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Wednesday when two accused named Sohail and Junaid dragged the two Dalit girls aged 15 and 17 to the sugarcane field and brutally raped them. The girls were later murdered and hanged on a tree with their dupattas after they forced the boys to marry them.

लखीमपुर खीरी में दलित बेटियों की हत्या और दुष्कर्म के आरोपी जुनैद से पुलिस की मुठभेड़, जूनैद को लगी गोली, 6 गिरफ्तार



युवती को बहला फुसला के खेत में ले गए, आरोपी परिवार के पडोसी हैं। सभी आरोपी आपस में दोस्त हैं,आरोपियों में जुनैद, सोहैल, आरिफ़,हफ़ीज़, करीमुद्दीन और छोटे हैं। pic.twitter.com/weqHDPbrSA — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) September 15, 2022

Officer Sanjeev Suman confirmed the incident and addressed the media to inform that the deceased were allegedly friends with the accused. “The girls were introduced to the boys by one Chhotu who stays in their neighbourhood. The boys developed friendship with the women and took them to the fields on their bikes. There Sohail and Junaid sexually assaulted the women and murdered them after they insisted on marriage”, the police stated.

The police added that after the three men murdered the girls, they called two more men, Karimuddin and Arif. Now the five men, in a bid to destroy evidence, hanged the girls. He added that the further investigation in the case is underway.

Five accused except Chhotu hailed from Lalpur village while Chhotu was the neighbour of the two girls. Accused booked u/s IPC 302, 376 & POCSO Act.