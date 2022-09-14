Thursday, September 15, 2022
Assam: Tribal youth killed for refusing to convert to Christianity to marry girlfriend, cadres from 4 churches allegedly involved in lynching

As per local reports, Bishal, who was in love with a Christian girl, was dragged out of his house, allegedly by Christian cadres from four churches in the area and lynched to death after he refused their offer of either converting to Christianity or breaking up with the girl.

Assam Christianity
A youth lynched to death by a Christian mob in Assam (Image Source: Guwahati Plus)
187

A 23-year-old youth in the Koilamari Balijan area in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, Biki Bishal, was found dead hanging by a tree on September 12. According to reports, the boy was lynched to death and later hung by a tree by a Christian mob for loving and trying to marry a Christian girl without converting to Christianity.

As per local reports, Bishal was dragged out of his house, allegedly by Christian cadres from four churches in the area and lynched to death.

Legal Rights Observatory, a human rights body, took cognisance of the matter and asked police and local authorities to take action in the matter.

Biki Bishal and the Christian girl in question were reportedly in love with each other and wanted to marry. The girl had also moved in with Biki in his house.

However, this did not sit well with the cadres of local churches who swarmed outside Bilshal’s house and threatened him with dire consequences. The mob took the girl away and gave the boy the option of either converting to Christianity or breaking up with the girl.

When Bishal turned down their offer of converting to Christianity, the enraged mob allegedly vandalised his house before hacking him to death. His body was later found hanging from a tree.

Reportedly, the police have lodged an FIR and started an investigation in the case.

The lynching of Biki Bishal comes days after a Tribal girl from Jharkhand’s Dumka district was found hanging from a tree. A 14-year-old tribal girl was raped and hanged from a tree by a certain Arman Ansari, sending shockwaves across the country.

This is not the first gruesome murder to come to light from Dumka recently. Late last month, a teenage girl was burnt alive while sleeping in her home by Shahrukh Hussain and his friend for ignoring his advances. As per reports, DUmka is becoming a hub of such cases thanks to indoctrination by banned Jihadi organisations from Bangladesh.

