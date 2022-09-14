A 23-year-old youth in the Koilamari Balijan area in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, Biki Bishal, was found dead hanging by a tree on September 12. According to reports, the boy was lynched to death and later hung by a tree by a Christian mob for loving and trying to marry a Christian girl without converting to Christianity.

As per local reports, Bishal was dragged out of his house, allegedly by Christian cadres from four churches in the area and lynched to death.

Legal Rights Observatory, a human rights body, took cognisance of the matter and asked police and local authorities to take action in the matter.

#Assam Hindu youth Biki Bishal pulled out of home n killed for marrying #Christian girl n refusing to get convert at Koilamari Balijan- Johing, Lakhimpur @lakhimpurpolice! Mob of 1000 plus goons mobilized by 4 #Baptist Churches in locality! @assampolice @himantabiswa @AssamCid pic.twitter.com/ejc8bngc4i — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) September 14, 2022

Biki Bishal and the Christian girl in question were reportedly in love with each other and wanted to marry. The girl had also moved in with Biki in his house.

However, this did not sit well with the cadres of local churches who swarmed outside Bilshal’s house and threatened him with dire consequences. The mob took the girl away and gave the boy the option of either converting to Christianity or breaking up with the girl.

When Bishal turned down their offer of converting to Christianity, the enraged mob allegedly vandalised his house before hacking him to death. His body was later found hanging from a tree.

Reportedly, the police have lodged an FIR and started an investigation in the case.

The lynching of Biki Bishal comes days after a Tribal girl from Jharkhand’s Dumka district was found hanging from a tree. A 14-year-old tribal girl was raped and hanged from a tree by a certain Arman Ansari, sending shockwaves across the country.

This is not the first gruesome murder to come to light from Dumka recently. Late last month, a teenage girl was burnt alive while sleeping in her home by Shahrukh Hussain and his friend for ignoring his advances. As per reports, DUmka is becoming a hub of such cases thanks to indoctrination by banned Jihadi organisations from Bangladesh.