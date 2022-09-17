Saturday, September 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBareilly: Vegetable vendor Sharif caught on video urinating on vegetables and selling them in...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bareilly: Vegetable vendor Sharif caught on video urinating on vegetables and selling them in Hindu majority localities, arrested

Durgesh Gupta showed the video of Sharif urinating on the vegetables to the local people, who then thrashed Sharif black and blue.

OpIndia Staff
Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, Sharif, a vegetable vendor was beaten up by locals and handed over to the police after he was caught urinating on vegetables
Image: Dainik Jagran
172

In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, Sharif, a vegetable vendor was beaten up by locals and handed over to the police after he was caught urinating on vegetables he was planning to sell in a Hindu majority area. Bareilly Police has registered a case against the accused. The video of the accused is going viral on social media.

The case is of the Izzatnagar area of Bareilly. A local, Durgesh Gupta, who lives in the city, was going out for some work in his car. Meanwhile, he noticed a 55-year-old elderly man pulling a vegetable cart on the colony’s roadside and urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart. Durgesh recorded the vegetable seller as proof before confronting him, so he couldn’t deny it later.

Durgesh Gupta showed the video of Sharif urinating on the vegetables to the local people, who then thrashed Sharif black and blue. Harsh Bhardwaj, District President of Hindu Jagran Manch said, “This person has been selling veggies here for numerous years. Given Sharif’s age and hard labour, the majority of the people in the neighbourhood used to buy vegetables from him. However, people’s trust has been shattered as a result of this deed.”

According to Bareilly SSP Styarth Anirudh Pankaj, the accused vegetable vendor is still being questioned. He will be brought before the court. He is seen in the video urinating on the vegetables kept at the bottom of the handcart. During interrogation, it was learned that the individual’s name is Sharif and that he is a resident of Partapur Chaudhary police station, Izzatnagar. The accused Sharif has been arrested after a case was filed against him for disturbing the communal atmosphere, hurting religious sentiments, and spreading infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to save Congress leaders after the ‘burn RSS’ campaign, dresses up the controversy as old vs new guard

OpIndia Staff -

Amanatullah Khan arrested: All you need to know about the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case against the AAP MLA

OpIndia Staff -

Jamia Millia Islamia bans Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar from entering campus: Instigating students, protesting with outside students and more

OpIndia Staff -

Democratic party unit in New Jersey displays open Hinduphobia, seeks FBI and CIA probe against Hindu organisations calling them “hate groups”

OpIndia Staff -

Amit Shah security lapse: TRS leader parks his car blocking Shah’s convoy in Hyderabad, breaches HM’s security

OpIndia Staff -

Patra Chawl Scam Case: ED opposes Sanjay Raut’s bail plea, says Sanjay Raut played a crucial role ‘behind curtains’

OpIndia Staff -

How Western Media like Reuters, WaPo and Guardian ignored facts to peddle the ‘caste hierarchy’ narrative while covering Lakhimpur Kheri case

Pallav -

‘Era not of war’, said Modi, ‘I know your position on Ukraine conflict’, said Putin: Exchange between PM Modi and Russian President Putin during...

OpIndia Staff -

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Police may slap stringent National Security Act against six accused of raping and murdering two Dalit sisters

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Temple trustee files complaint against AAP workers for threatening him after he did not allow them to paste party posters in front of...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,145FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com