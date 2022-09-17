Bareilly: Vegetable vendor Sharif caught on video urinating on vegetables and selling them in Hindu majority localities, arrested

In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, Sharif, a vegetable vendor was beaten up by locals and handed over to the police after he was caught urinating on vegetables he was planning to sell in a Hindu majority area. Bareilly Police has registered a case against the accused. The video of the accused is going viral on social media.

The case is of the Izzatnagar area of Bareilly. A local, Durgesh Gupta, who lives in the city, was going out for some work in his car. Meanwhile, he noticed a 55-year-old elderly man pulling a vegetable cart on the colony’s roadside and urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart. Durgesh recorded the vegetable seller as proof before confronting him, so he couldn’t deny it later.

एक इंसान कितनी हद तक गिर सकता है, इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है. सब्जी पर पेशाब करके बेचने जा रहा था मुस्लिम बुजुर्ग. अगर वीडियो न बनता तो यही सब्जियां घरों में पहुंचती.



मामला यूपी के बरेली का है. जनाब अब पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हैं. @bareillypolice



Durgesh Gupta showed the video of Sharif urinating on the vegetables to the local people, who then thrashed Sharif black and blue. Harsh Bhardwaj, District President of Hindu Jagran Manch said, “This person has been selling veggies here for numerous years. Given Sharif’s age and hard labour, the majority of the people in the neighbourhood used to buy vegetables from him. However, people’s trust has been shattered as a result of this deed.”

According to Bareilly SSP Styarth Anirudh Pankaj, the accused vegetable vendor is still being questioned. He will be brought before the court. He is seen in the video urinating on the vegetables kept at the bottom of the handcart. During interrogation, it was learned that the individual’s name is Sharif and that he is a resident of Partapur Chaudhary police station, Izzatnagar. The accused Sharif has been arrested after a case was filed against him for disturbing the communal atmosphere, hurting religious sentiments, and spreading infection.