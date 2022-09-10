Saturday, September 10, 2022
Delhi: Irshad Ali poses as a Hindu to befriend a woman, sexually assaults her and inflicts 28 injuries on her body when his identity is revealed

The police said that it received the complaint on September 7, adding that the medical examination of the victim revealed that she had injuries in 28 places on her body.

Delhi police have arrested a youth named Irshad Ali Khan based on a complaint filed by a woman in Jyoti Nagar on September 7, wherein she accused the former of cheating, kidnapping, sexually assaulting and sodomising her. According to police, Irshad Khan is also a co-accused in a 2008 murder case in Bhajanpura.

Subhi Vishwakarma, a journalist working for Swarajya took to Twitter on September 10, Saturday to share a TOI report on the incident. “In Delhi now; Irshad Ali, a murder accused posed as Guddu Choudhary to rape a woman in Jyoti Nagar area in Delhi,” Tweeted the journalist, sharing the news report.

The Times of India report quoted the victim as telling the police that Irshad Ali concealed his religious identity and pretended to be Guddu Chaudhary in order to initially befriend her. After she fell into his trap, he ‘married’ her. When his true identity was exposed after marriage, the accused held her captive in Delhi and Bhopal, where he sexually assaulted and sodomised her.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that Arshad Ali Khan alias Guddu Chaudhary befriended her in 2011 and even got a goddess tattoo done on his hand. The accused married her while claiming to be an advocate.

She further said that when after the wedding, she discovered that the accused was previously married, had two children, and practised a different faith, the accused held her captive in Delhi and Bhopal where he raped and assaulted her.

