In the Halla Bol rally organised by the congress party in Delhi, the Gandhi family scion and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the inflation is so high that flour is now sold at the rate of 40 Rs litre. Rahul Gandhi said, “I have statistics to show the price rise. LPG was 410 Rs in 2014, now 1050 Rs, Petrol 70 Rs in 2014, now 100 Rs litre, Diesel 55 Rs in 2014, now 90 Rs litre, Mustard oil 90 Rs in 2014, now 200 Rs litre, wheat flour 22 Rs Litre in 2014, today- 40 Rs litre.”

Rahul Gandhi failed to even speak out about the exact rates of goods when trying to recollect them even when scribbled on a sheet of paper. Trying to impress the crowd by recalling the exact selling prices of the commodities, Rahul Gandhi does not even know flour is sold on the basis of its weight and not its volume.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that hatred is on the rise in the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party is dividing the country by instigating fear in the minds of the people. Resorting to his old rhetoric of targeting the business and industrialist class of the country, Gandhi claimed that only two industrialists have benefitted since the BJP has come to power.

Hatred is rising in India.Fear of inflation,unemployment increasing in India,due to this hatred is rising.BJP,RSS dividing the country&creating fear in the country.Only 2 industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear&hatred:Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at ‘Halla Bol’ rally pic.twitter.com/BHt1yBm3fC — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Trying hard to mimic PM Modi and making efforts to make a connection with the crowd, Rahul Gandhi took on various directions in his speech which resulted in making no sense. In one case, he discussed demonetization, while in another, he attempted to criticize farm laws enacted by the central government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a jib at the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi made such remarks. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to Twitter and wrote, “Rahul Gandhi: ATTA 22 rupaye per litre aaj 40 rupaye per litre Taking Rahul Gandhi seriously on price rise is like taking Congress seriously on fighting corruption & taking Hitler seriously on human rights! During UPA it was double digit inflation for long periods”

Rahul Gandhi: ATTA 22 rupaye per litre aaj 40 rupaye per litre



Taking Rahul Gandhi seriously on price rise is like taking Congress seriously on fighting corruption & taking Hitler seriously on human rights!



During UPA it was double digit inflation for long periods pic.twitter.com/KQ7e232imT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 4, 2022

Though there were rumours that police detained some people in the rally, the Delhi Police refuted all such claims and stated that no one was detained.

A rally of Indian National Congress was schedueld at Ram Lila Maidan today. Party workers protesting elsewhere were taken in buses by Delhi Police & dropped at the designated place of protest. No one has been detained unlike some reports falsely claiming so. @ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 4, 2022

At Ramlila Maidan in the nation’s capital, Congress is holding a massive rally themed “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” to protest national inflation and unemployment. The march has forced the authorities to shut a number of roadways, which is problematic for commuters in the national capital. The rally is attended by several Congress leaders and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states.