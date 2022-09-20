In a shocking revelation, a victim of love jihad in Delhi has recounted her trauma to the media. The accused, Irshad Ali, according to the victim, met her by identifying himself as Guddu Chaudhary, a Hindu. She said that Irshad had been torturing her since 2015, causing the victim’s father to suffer a heart attack. Irshad was apprehended on September 8 and is now being interrogated by Delhi Police.

According to Aanchal Yadav, a writer with ‘Hindi Khabar’ who reported on the episode, the incident occurred in Delhi’s Karkardooma locality. The victim met Irshad in a court where she went to practice law. Irshad was also practising as an advocate in the same court. The victim stated that the law degree held by Irshad is a fake one and he has received a forgery notice over it.

Irshad Ali slowly led her into his trap, convincing her that he was single, though he was already married and had three children. While speaking with the journalist, the victim also stated that, in addition to her, Irshad has made 3-4 Hindu females his prey in the same manner, and that he is also facing a rape case somewhere in Delhi.

According to Aanchal, the victim informed her that she had fallen in love with Irshad and that it was only after marriage that she discovered he was a Muslim and was already married. According to the girl, Irshad Ali had left his first wife and children at his wife’s maternal home when she was brought home. In addition, the woman claims Irshad forced her into a physical relationship, filmed it, married her, and then continued raping her while threatening to make her obscene video go public.

Aanchal Yadav posted a video of her interaction with the victim on her Twitter account. In this video, the victim describes how Irshad used to force her to offer Namaz and then make an inappropriate film of her and show it to everyone. The girl went on to say that she was forced to consume cow and buffalo meat at Irshad’s residence and that if she refused, she was severely beaten and the meat was forcibly stuffed in her mouth. The girl further stated that she was made to recite Kalma by hitting her with the butt of a gun and was forced to convert to Islam.

In the video, the girl goes on to say that she has been subjected to torment that she cannot even describe. The girl lamented that she used to puke while forcibly eating her meat and then scream for assistance, but no one helped her. During the torture, the victim also stated that the door used to be locked. The girl said that the accused violently raped her in both natural and unnatural ways.

According to the victim, as she was tormented, Irshad’s first wife would stumble in at times and depart, saying, “Your deeds are worth it.” According to the girl, the accused Irshad Ali is a lawyer, as is his brother. The girl alleges that Irshad’s whole family was complicit not just in the torture but also in the conspiracy hatched before marriage.

Aastha Maa, who is assisting the victim, told OpIndia that Irshad was arrested on September 8, 2022, but the girl is afraid of the situation in case he is freed on bail.