In yet another case of love Jihad, police arrested a lawyer named Irshad Ali from Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. Accused Irshad Ali had married a Hindu woman by catching her in a trap while pretending to be a Hindu. Irshad Ali is a lawyer by profession. When his true identity was revealed to his Hindu wife, he started tormenting her for converting to Islam, reading Kalma, and offering Namaz.

According to the reports, In 2011, the victim went to work for Irshad Ali as an intern. The culprit had presented himself as a Hindu and given his name as Guddu Chaudhary. He even acquired a tattoo of Maa Durga on his body to entice the victim into his trap and prove himself to be a Hindu. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they married in 2015. The marriage was conducted as per Hindu rituals.

According to the victim, soon after their marriage, when she went to his husband’s house, she found out that Guddu Chaudhary is actually Muslim and his real name is Irshad Ali Khan. She also learnt that he was already married and a father of three children. The victim revealed how Irshad Ali used to beat her and pressure her to convert to Islam after his real identity was exposed.

As days passed, the assault had harassment also increased. In 2021, he took her to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and kept her in the house of his relative. Irshad had kept the woman under strict watch, and had deliberately kept her in a Muslim area so that she can’t escape. She was kept locked in a room, and was not allowed contact with the outside world. She was regularly beaten by her husband in Bhopal also. He tried to convert her to Islam and forced her to read Kalma and offer Namaz. Irshad also had sex with her repeatedly without her consent.

Allegedly, Irshad also made compromising videos with her, and threatened to release them if she does not accept Islam. The woman said that as she had married with the consent of her family, her family members and relatives already didn’t like her, and therefore she had nowhere to go to seek help. Irshad was aware of this, and therefore he continued the assault on her without any fear. He had also threatened her that if she approaches the police, he will get out within three days, and then he will subject her to such atrocities that she can’t imagine.

However, after spending months locked in a room, the room one day got an opportunity to escape, and she reached Meerut from Bhopal. There she started to live at a PG, and contacted the police. After that she moved to Delhi and reached Jyoti Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against Irshad Ali. The police conducted her medical examination, in which it was found that the woman has 28 wounds on her body and her bone had also been broken due to the beating.

On the basis of her statement, the police registered a case on 7 September and arrested the accused Irshad Ali Khan the very next day on 8 September. Following a medical examination of the victim, police filed a case against Irshad Ali under sections 323, 341, 342, 354D, 376, 377, 493, 495, and 506 of the IPC. Apart from the current case, police said that several other criminal cases are already registered against him.

Talking about the crime, DCP (North East) Sanjay Sen said that Irshad Ali had posed as a Hindu to trap and marry the Hindu girl, and he is already married and has three children. Police have charged under various sections of IPC including rape, assault, harassment etc. In the meanwhile, the victim has been shifted to a Nari Niketan. The woman says that even after the arrest of Irshad, she is still scared because he had threatened that if arrested he will come out soon and harm her. She has appealed to the court that he should not be granted bail, else her life will be in danger.