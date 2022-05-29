Famous Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead in an attack in Mansa, Punjab. The attack took place in the village Jawaharke of Mansa on Sunday 29th May 2022 during the evening. Moosewala and his two accomplices were fired upon by unidentified assailants. He was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was 28 years old and hailed from the village Moosa in Mansa in Punjab. He started his career in Canada with the song “G Wagon” before gaining popularity in India.

It is notable that Sidhu Moosewala’s security was withdrawn just a day before the attack by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. He figured in the list of over 400 VIPs whose security was withdrawn by the AAP government yesterday. Moosewala was going in a black-colored Mahindra Thar with his close aides when he was attacked. The attackers fired several rounds during the attack as several bullet holes can be seen on Moosewala’s vehicle.

Moosewala, a very popular singer, joined the Congress in November 2021 ahead of the Punjab elections. He had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. AAP’s disgraced former health minister Dr. Vijay Singla defeated him with a margin of 63,323 votes.

At the time of the attack, Moosewala was himself driving the vehicle.