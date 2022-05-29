Sunday, May 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKhalistani sympathiser Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, AAP government withdrew...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Khalistani sympathiser Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, AAP government withdrew his security yesterday

Moosewala was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

OpIndia Staff
Moosewala
Sidhu Moosewala was driving near his hometown when he was shot dead
58

Famous Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead in an attack in Mansa, Punjab. The attack took place in the village Jawaharke of Mansa on Sunday 29th May 2022 during the evening. Moosewala and his two accomplices were fired upon by unidentified assailants. He was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was 28 years old and hailed from the village Moosa in Mansa in Punjab. He started his career in Canada with the song “G Wagon” before gaining popularity in India.

It is notable that Sidhu Moosewala’s security was withdrawn just a day before the attack by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. He figured in the list of over 400 VIPs whose security was withdrawn by the AAP government yesterday. Moosewala was going in a black-colored Mahindra Thar with his close aides when he was attacked. The attackers fired several rounds during the attack as several bullet holes can be seen on Moosewala’s vehicle.

Moosewala, a very popular singer, joined the Congress in November 2021 ahead of the Punjab elections. He had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. AAP’s disgraced former health minister Dr. Vijay Singla defeated him with a margin of 63,323 votes.

At the time of the attack, Moosewala was himself driving the vehicle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,881FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com