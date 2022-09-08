Thursday, September 8, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Monu Mansoori stalks a Hindu girl, asks her to convert to Islam and marry him, threatens her with an acid attack

Monu Mansoori somehow got the girl's mobile phone number and started messaging her on WhatsApp.

Monu Mansoori sent his photographs to victim girl in which he is seen holding a gun. Image Source: NDTV
In Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim man named Monu Mansoori was detained for reportedly stalking a 19-year-old Hindu nursing student and threatening to attack her with acid if she did not marry him and convert to Islam. The incident took place in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, 5th September 2022, 22-year-old Monu Mansoori allegedly approached the girl and threw flowers at her. According to the police officials, he threatened another woman in January 2022 and was jailed for the same. However, he was released on bail.

According to reports, the girl is a nursing student and she hails from the same village as that of Monu Mansoori. Mansoori somehow got the girl’s mobile phone number and messaged her on WhatsApp that he would kill her if she refused his marriage proposal.

The victim nursing student said while interacting with the media, “He’s a Muslim guy. He followed me every day to college from our village. He caught my hand and I yelled at him. He threw flowers at me and said he will kill me. He sent a photo of himself holding a gun.”

After the girl filed a complaint at the police station, the accused was arrested by the police under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and the Indian Penal Code. The Madhya Pradesh legislation has a provision of a maximum of a 10-year prison sentence for religious conversion committed by deception, particularly for marriage.

When Monu Mansoori snuck up behind the girl and threw flowers on her head close to her college, the nursing student screamed for assistance. Before fleeing, he threatened her with an acid assault if she did not convert to Islam and marry him. The girl sought the help of a Hindu organization and filed a complaint against the accused at the police station.

Police officer Poonamchand Yadav is looking into this case. He said, “A nursing student came to us saying she has been threatened by a man in front of SN College (in Khandwa). The student said she was molested. The man also threatened to kill her if she did not marry him.”

