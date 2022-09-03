Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsManipur mid-night drama: Nitish Kumar foxed as 5 out of 6 JDU MLAs merge...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Manipur mid-night drama: Nitish Kumar foxed as 5 out of 6 JDU MLAs merge with the BJP, only Mohammad Nasir left with the party

In a bulletin, Manipur Vidhan Sabha Secretary K. Meghajit Singh informed that Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of JD(U) with the BJP under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

OpIndia Staff
Manipur conundrum: 5 out of 6 JDU MLAs merge with the BJP, foil Nitish Kumar's PM candidature
Amit Shah with Pm Modi.,image via PTI
7

Days after Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP in Bihar and formed a government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 5 MLAs of the Janata Dal United (JDU) joined hands with the saffron party on Friday (September 2).

The development came a day before the National Executive meeting of the JD(U) and has dented the ambitious plans of the Bihar CM to become the 2024 Prime Ministerial candidate for the ‘united opposition.’

The Janata Dal United had 6 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Vidhan Sabha. In a late-night drama, 5 of them merged with the BJP government in the State, which is led by CM N Biren Singh.

The MLas include Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Mohammed Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), and  L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur). Only 1 MLA, namely, Mohammed Nasir from the Lilong constituency, did not join the saffron party.

In a bulletin, Manipur Vidhan Sabha Secretary K. Meghajit Singh informed that Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of JD(U) with the BJP under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The 10th schedule [pdf] of the Indian Constitution states “no member will be disqualified from the membership of the House where she/he makes a claim that she/he and any other members of her/his legislature party constitute a group representing a faction which has arisen as a result of a split in her/his original political party and such group consists of not less than one-third members of the legislature party concerned.”

The Opposition has cried foul over the political development that transpired in Manipur on September 2. Congress leader Ningombam Bupenda Meitei tweeted, “There will be a move to the High Court to disqualify them. Save the Constitution, Save Democracy.”

Nitish first formed an alliance with BJP in 2005 and won elections. He won the 2010 elections also in alliance with the BJP. In 2013 he snapped ties with BJP. In 2015, he joined hands with RJD and contested elections and formed a government.

However, in 2017, the alliance broke and he formed government again with BJP alliance. He then contested 2020 elections in Bihar with JDU-BJP alliance and won and now, 2 years later, he again decided to break alliance with BJP and will likely form government with the RJD.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Built after razing Shiva temple’: Hindu organization approaches court against the Jama Masjid Complex in Badaun, hearing on 15th September

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in Jharkhand: Rabani Ansari pretends to be Sajan Oraon to lure a minor Hindu girl, throws her into well after sexual exploitation,...

OpIndia Staff -

‘School denied us access’: NCPCR chairman after reports of sexual assault of Class 3 student in a Delhi government school

OpIndia Staff -

From Dragon to Brahmastra: How Jalal al-Din Muḥammad Rumi became Shiva in the upcoming Dharma Productions movie

OpIndia Staff -

‘@# Hindu Kaafir’s children’: Dr Asma Begum flies into a rage after being caught delaying medicals on a Dalit minor raped by Shadab, Wasim...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Karnataka: Sri Murugha Math seer Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru sent to police custody for 4 days in sexual abuse case

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh Minister says ‘liquor unites people, we also use it sometimes’ at a de-addiction drive, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

London: Extinction Rebellion activists enter Parliament, superglue themselves to the speaker’s chair and chain themselves to gates by necks

OpIndia Staff -

High fuel prices, unprecedented inflation, and socio-political tensions could spark protest and instability in Pakistan, warns IMF

OpIndia Staff -

We don’t eat our Gods: Why the publicity stunts of ‘eco-friendly’ chocolate Ganesha are deeply problematic and should be objected to

Anurag -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,427FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com