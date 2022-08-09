Memes, jokes flood the Internet as Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, political drama ensues

In a major political development, the NDA alliance in Bihar broke as Nitish Kumar of JDU resigned as chief minister of state. It is expected that he will again join hands with Lalu Yadav’s RJD and other left parties in the state to form government again. Amid all this, the Internet has exploded with memes and jokes on the ‘palti babu’ who has once again switched alliance.

JDU-BJP alliance broken



Reason : "Nitish Kumar wants to be the PM face in 2024"



Meanwhile Rahul, Sonia, Mamta, Kejriwal be like : pic.twitter.com/OHT0taQ2X4 — Memes ll Sarcasm ll Comedy (@memeculture_com) August 9, 2022

Many think Nitish Kumar as opposition leader would like to portray himself as the PM candidate in upcoming 2024 elections. However, the ‘united opposition’ is far from united when it comes to the PM candidate as everyone wants to be the one to ‘defeat Modi’ which at this point seems quite unlikely.

Many feared that this may bring back the jungleraj, where under RJD rule, law and order situation in Bihar had hit rock bottom.

Nitish first formed alliance with BJP in 2005 and won elections. He won 2010 elections also in alliance with the BJP. In 2013 he snapped ties with BJP. In 2015, Nitish joined hands with RJD and contested elections and formed government. However, in 2017, the alliance broke and he formed government again with BJP alliance. He then contested 2020 elections in Bihar with JDU-BJP alliance and won and now, 2 years later, he again decided to break alliance with BJP and will likely form government with the RJD. It is because of this multiple flipflops that Nitish Kumar is called ‘Palti Kumar’ or as suggested by Twitter user, giving tough competition to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for u-turns.

Cry aa raha 🥲 pic.twitter.com/NLrLAMjj3T — Sembit Petra (@SembitPetra) August 9, 2022

Netizens also poked fun that this way, if Nitish Kumar keeps switching sides, he may lose everyone’s support. Though it is unlikely to happen in politics as there is never any permanent enemy or friend.

In fact, the jokes had started from last evening itself as early hints suggested he may break the alliance.

abe ye bol raha hai ki ek mauka toh dey ke dekho,jab shivsena tod sakta hun toh jdu kya cheez hai🤗 pic.twitter.com/zp2pqNiBHT — vintage tipu sir_ 53.78_ (@onetiponehand_) August 9, 2022

Some even joked that this perhaps would be ideal time to break the JDU as a party and make Nitish Kumar irrelevant like the Thackerays in Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, Nitish Kumar, along with Tejashwi Yadav has reached Raj Bhawan in Bihar where it is expected they would stake claim to form government and it is likely again that he will be chief minister of the state with just a different alliance partner.