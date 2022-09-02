In an incident of love jihad that took place in the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, one Muslim man named Rabani Ansari pretended to be a singer named Sajan Oraon from a tribal community to lure and sexually exploit a Hindu minor girl. The culprit then threw the girl into a well. The victim girl somehow survived. The police have arrested Rabani Ansari.

A 17-year-old girl from Hardaga district received a call six months ago from an unknown youth, Rabani Ansari, a resident of Navatad under Mandar police station in Ranchi district. He called the minor girl and told her his name was Sajan Oraon. He started calling often by talking about friendship. Gradually he entangled the girl into a love trap.

The girl also fell into his trap. After promising a love relationship, Rabani Ansari called her to Ranchi and kept her in different rented houses from February to July and made physical relations with her several times. Meanwhile, the girl came to know about his real name Rabani Ansari and she also learnt that he is already married. After this, the girl started protesting. Meanwhile, the accused youth had also made an objectionable video of her, which he made viral to put pressure on the minor girl.

While taking the girl to his village Navatad, Rabani Ansari pushed her into a field well near the village. He also hit the drowning girl with stones from above. Fortunately, the minor girl managed to save herself using a stair-like structure made in the well. She somehow escaped from there and came to Lohardaga. Lohardaga DSP Parmeshwar Prasad said that a case was registered at Lohardaga women’s police station under sections 376, 427, 379, 417, 307 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act and the police arrested the accused Rabani Ansari. He runs a mobile phone shop under the Narkopi police station area in Ranchi district.

This incident has caused a lot of resentment among Hindu Sanatan organizations. Satish Pandey of a Hindu organization said that attempts are being made to lure and sexually exploit Hindu girls by hiding their original religious identity, and the government and administration should take strict legal action against such people.