Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsLove Jihad in Jharkhand: Rabani Ansari pretends to be Sajan Oraon to lure a...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Love Jihad in Jharkhand: Rabani Ansari pretends to be Sajan Oraon to lure a minor Hindu girl, throws her into well after sexual exploitation, arrested

After Rabani Ansari pretending to be Sajan Oraon threw the girl in a well as her true identity was revealed, the 17-year girl managed to get out of the well and reported the matter to police

OpIndia Staff
rabani ansari
The minor girl was sexually exploited for many times and the culprit made her objectionable video viral. Image Source: News18
51

In an incident of love jihad that took place in the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, one Muslim man named Rabani Ansari pretended to be a singer named Sajan Oraon from a tribal community to lure and sexually exploit a Hindu minor girl. The culprit then threw the girl into a well. The victim girl somehow survived. The police have arrested Rabani Ansari.

A 17-year-old girl from Hardaga district received a call six months ago from an unknown youth, Rabani Ansari, a resident of Navatad under Mandar police station in Ranchi district. He called the minor girl and told her his name was Sajan Oraon. He started calling often by talking about friendship. Gradually he entangled the girl into a love trap.

The girl also fell into his trap. After promising a love relationship, Rabani Ansari called her to Ranchi and kept her in different rented houses from February to July and made physical relations with her several times. Meanwhile, the girl came to know about his real name Rabani Ansari and she also learnt that he is already married. After this, the girl started protesting. Meanwhile, the accused youth had also made an objectionable video of her, which he made viral to put pressure on the minor girl.

While taking the girl to his village Navatad, Rabani Ansari pushed her into a field well near the village. He also hit the drowning girl with stones from above. Fortunately, the minor girl managed to save herself using a stair-like structure made in the well. She somehow escaped from there and came to Lohardaga. Lohardaga DSP Parmeshwar Prasad said that a case was registered at Lohardaga women’s police station under sections 376, 427, 379, 417, 307 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act and the police arrested the accused Rabani Ansari. He runs a mobile phone shop under the Narkopi police station area in Ranchi district.

This incident has caused a lot of resentment among Hindu Sanatan organizations. Satish Pandey of a Hindu organization said that attempts are being made to lure and sexually exploit Hindu girls by hiding their original religious identity, and the government and administration should take strict legal action against such people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,426FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com