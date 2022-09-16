Son of Kanhaiya Lal vows to not wear slippers until Riyaz, Ghaus hanged

Months after the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the son of the Hindu tailor has pledged not to wear slippers until the killers of Lal are hanged.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Yash said, “I have pledged to not wear slippers until the accused are hanged till death. I have not been able to recover from the incident.”

He had stopped wearing slippers since the day after the beheading of his father on June 28, 2022. Yash goes outdoors barefoot, without slippers and shoes.

I have pledged to not wear slippers until the accused are hanged till death. I have not been able to recover from the incident: Yash, son of Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded on June 28 by two men in Udaipur, #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/P7pOeuLOSm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 15, 2022

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game.

His neighbour Nazim filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal, following which he was arrested. Nazim also leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph, and address to his community groups. After being released on bail, he continued to receive threats.

Fearing for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him.

After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him. They were identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Ghaus. The case was later taken over by NIA under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction. The central agency on July 23 arrested the eighth accused in the case.