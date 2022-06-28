‘Oh Narendra Modi, hope knife reaches your neck as well’: Hindu man beheaded in Udaipur by two Muslim men for post supporting Nupur Sharma

Two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiyya Lal, on Tuesday afternoon over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the videos that have emerged, the two men entered the tailor’s shop as customers and grabbed to behead him with a knife.

In the horrific crime that has emerged following the Nupur Sharma controversy, it has been learnt that the incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. The Udaipur Police rushed to the scene after the enraged merchants in the surrounding area complained of the inhumane incident.

In the video posted by Delhi BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, it could be seen that one Muslim man entered the victim’s shop as a customer while the other was possibly shooting the video. While the tailor was taking the man’s body measurements, he grabbed his neck and attacked him from the back. After this, the man started hitting the tailor, with the victim pleading with him to let him go.

Mohammad killed tailor in Udaipur,Rajasthan for Supporting Nupur Sharma on his Facebook Status. Mohammad said he wants to Kill PM Modi. This is the result of @ashokgehlot51 Muslim appeasement and anti Hindu policies,today Hindus are unsafe in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Lhoa0jYQ4C — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 28, 2022

In the latter part of the video, the victim could be heard crying and screaming while he was beheaded with a raw knife by the men. The tailor’s body covered in plastic was seen lying outside his shop with blood overflowing on the streets.

In another video, the assailants who have identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari and another one as Mohammed could be seen claiming responsibility for their actions in the name of Allah. “We have chopped off the head from the one from Udaipur. Oh, Allah, we will live for you and die for you.”

“Oh Narendra Modi, listen, you’ve started the fire and will we extinguish it. I hope this knife reaches your neck as well, Inshallah. Oh, the people of Udaipur, chant, “Gustakh e Rasool ki Sazah, Sar tan see Juda (The one who insults Allah has the only Punishment, which is the separation of the head from the body).

While the Udaipur Police has launched a probe in searching for the Islamists, the threats issued by them have horrified people living in the city. Moreover, their posts justifying their actions and call for death issued to the PM have disturbed the law and order situation in the state of Rajasthan.