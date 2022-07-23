Saturday, July 23, 2022
Updated:

Udaipur murder: NIA arrests 8th accused Md Javed Masoori who had informed Riyaz about Kanhiaya Lal’s presence at his shop

On June 28, Javed did reiki of the Maladaas street and Kanhaiya Lal's shop and had called Riyaz to inform the victim's presence at his shop.

Siddhi Somani
NIA arrests Md Javed Masoori for informing Riyaz about Kanhiaya Lal's presence at his shop
Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by Mohammed Riyaz and Ghous on June 28
4

On Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more person in the horrendous murder case of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Javed Masoori. The NIA said that he had informed Mohammed Riyaz about Kanhaiya Lal’s presence in the Maladaas market. Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded in his shop for a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

According to the reports, the NIA on July 23 arrested the eighth accused in the case. The recently arrested accused named Mohammed Javed Masoori is a resident of Kheradiwada and owns an imitation jewelry shop on Maladaas street. The NIA said that Mansoori had met Riyaz a day before he murdered Kanhaiya Lal.

Javed and Riyaz were introduced to each other by Wasim, another Islamist who owns a shop on Maladaas street. Javed had met Riyaz, who murdered Kanhiaya Lal on June 28, to offer help for the execution of the murder plan. On June 28, Javed did reiki of the Maladaas street and Kanhaiya Lal’s shop and had called Riyaz to inform deceased’s presence at his shop.

Kanhaiya Lal was then killed by Mohammed Riyaz and Mohammed Ghous who posed themselves as customers to enter the tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal was killed for extending support to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks. Before the murder, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested by police for supporting Nupur Sharma, and was released on bail.

The Islamists, who had entered the shop pretending to be customers, slit Kanhaiya Lal’s throat and stabbed him around 26 times on his body, especially on the neck. They also recorded the murder on a video and released it on social media platforms. After the incident, the killers released a video claiming responsibility for the act. The duo had also later threatened PM Modi with murder.

As reported a day earlier, the business in the area where the incident occurred on June 28 has reduced by 90 percent. there are a total of 15 shops on Maladaas street in Udaipur which generated good business until June 28. After the murder of the Hindu tailor, almost 13 of the total 15 shops prefer to remain shut. People including the customers and the shopkeepers are scared to even enter the street for business.

The curfew-like situation continues to scare the citizens of Udaipur even after 24 days of the brutal murder.

Siddhi Somani
Siddhi Somani is known for her satirical and factual hand in Economic, Social and Political writing. Having completed her post graduation in Journalism, she is pursuing her Masters in Politics. The author meanwhile is also exploring her hand in analytics and statistics. (Twitter- @sidis28)

