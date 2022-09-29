Rubi Asif Khan, a Muslim woman in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh received death threats because she worshipped Hindu gods and goddesses. A poster threatening to burn Rubi Asif Khan alive along with her family is found pasted outside her house. The posters were pasted on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at night. The victim woman happens to be a BJP leader. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and started an investigation.

The incident took place in the Mamudnagar Shahjamal area which comes under the Rorwar police station. BJP Jay Ganj unit’s vice-president Rubi Asif Khan, who lives here, made it to the news as she worshipped Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. At that time, a fatwa was issued against her. It is notable that she is also the district convenor of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

This time, Rubi Asif Khan installed a Durga idol at her home during the Navratri festival. She is also keeping a 9-day fast as per Hindu rituals. Rubi Khan’s husband Asif Khan said that when they woke up in the morning, saw the black and white printed poster pasted outside their house and also in front of their lane. The poster reads, “Rubi Asif Khan has turned a Kafir. She performs Havan. She sings Vande Mataram. Abandon her from Islam. Burn her alive along with her family. We are true Muslims. Jamaatul Musalman. Nara-e-Takbir Allah hu Akbar.” After the matter came to light, Police seized the poster. CCTV cameras in the vicinity are also being checked to find out who put it there.

SP City Kuldeep Gunawat said, “A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman. The matter is being investigated and the surrounding CCTV cameras are also being scanned in order to find out who has put up posters outside her house. The safety of the woman and her family is also being taken care of so that no untoward incident takes place.”

The poster in front of Rubi Asif Khan’s house shows a photo of her worshiping Hindu gods. In her complaint, she has cited the respect for Hindus and worship she offers to Hindu deities as the reason for the threats. Earlier she was in the news for celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and applying a tilak his picture with her blood during the same time.

She also said that after Navratri and Durga Puja, she will also perform puja of Goddes Lakshmi on Diwali, and will also keep fast on the occasion of Karva Chauth seeking long life for her husband. Rubi Khan said that Hindus and Muslims should celebrate all festivals together.