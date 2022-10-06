Awakening a sleeping giant: How opposition and global propaganda against Hindus may end up helping the community

Hindus are a peaceful lot. Hinduism and all Hindus generally believe in the live and let live idea of life- but they are great warriors too. Unprovoked they are great but if provoked beyond a point they will fight and definitely defeat the aggressor-history has umpteen examples of such acts.

Since 2014 when BJP came into power, the entire National stance has changed. India is no more apologetic, no more defensive, diplomatically or even militarily. Not only that, the Indian Diaspora across the world is feeling very patriotic like never before. PM Modi has captured the imagination of all Indians in the country as well as abroad. Some call it ‘Naya Bharat’ a new India with a new pride which now every Indian wears on his/her sleeve!

When I was writing a book on our PM Narendra Modi, during my research, I was listening to all his speeches and debates! I noticed something which he had said in a TV interview, which got stuck in my mind, maybe forever. When he was asked by the anchor as to what according to him was the biggest challenge in front of him as the PM of such a huge nation, his answer was so different and so profound, which at that time may be many would not have interpreted appropriately. He said ‘Ek sau tees crore logon ki soch badalana hee sabse bada challenge hai’ (To change the attitude of 130 crore people is the biggest challenge). Bang on Sir. Can you understand the depth of this statement? And over the last seven or eight years, he has been able to change that. He has addressed problems at the grass root level by opening bank accounts for the poorest who had never ever entered a bank! I am not listing everything that has been achieved during his captaincy but for sure the national attitude has changed. Whenever tectonic plates shift there is some rumbling, and in this case too lot many people found themselves to be on the wrong side of all-inclusive policies which were made in the ‘larger interest of the nation’.

PM Modi is a Hindu by birth and wears his religion on his sleeve. No hypocrisy, just behaving as any Hindu should. Visiting temples, worshipping in a cave in Kedarnath, performing arti at Varanasi, and worshipping at the Kashi Vishwanath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. While he displays his faith without shame, his policies benefit everyone regardless of caste, colour, creed or religion- ‘sabka saath sabka vishwas’.

World over, heads of state do that in more than one way. By convention, incoming presidents of the United States of America raise their right hand and place the left on a Bible while taking the oath of office. Even Israeli President Isaac Herzog was formally sworn in as the 11th president of Israel and took oath on the 107-year-old Bible.

So what is the big deal when PM Modi displays his religion in public?

The political opposition and their supporters in media, academia, industry and unemployed activists (They call activism a profession today by the way) are at loss as to how to find any real fault in Modi and BJP. They may have used sniffer dogs to find out a scam, (I can’t believe they didn’t) but could not find any. They kept on trying new stunts and engineered lots of accusations against the PM, and BJP and also in the same breath roped in RSS every time they protested. They tried every trick in the trick book but nothing worked- so they said OK let us try an indirect method- let us hit the soft underbelly, a soft target- Hindu believers. They feel, if you hit out at Hindus you are hitting out at BJP or PM Modi and largely damage the image of a rising India as a bonus. So they ask the so-called intellects sitting in Ivy League colleges or the lofty universities in Europe to hit out at India. The West has an axe to grind, they also do not want India to take a leading position which is now the fifth largest economy in the world beating UK hollow in the ranking. These guys too can’t digest it.

Now I must give the western strategists some brownie points for reading and interpreting our history to their advantage. They know we have ‘Jaichands’ amongst us who have always been sleeping with the enemy and they are cheap to buy and sleep with. They will sell their souls, their motherland and if required their mothers too for a few dollars more. A business-class jaunt and five-star hospitality is all that takes for a Jaichand to cross over! So they hire lofty sold-out economists, professors, doctors, scientists, and activists (they also have these crafty guys) to create a narrative against their own country- My god what better than this? Have you heard any American sitting in India abusing America or a British abusing Britain so brazenly, so openly? Maybe not as they have no Jaichands of the Indian kind.

Let me not forget to mention that there is hardly a whimper against Hindus from Japan or Russia and maybe many nations in Africa (there are 54 countries there). You by now can discern why.

Target Hindus

Hindus are peaceful creatures and they will never retaliate, which is their central stratagem. They assume that they do not have it in them and they can keep pushing the envelope as much as they like.

The basic idea is to show Hindus in a bad light and since they are the biggest majority around 100 crores in number in India, If they are believed to be bad then India is bad and then BJP, RSS and Modi are bad too – QED.

This sounds logical as an equation, but there is one basic flaw in this stratagem. By targeting a peaceful population they are pushing them to come together. Till now a seemingly ill-informed, simple, harmless, innocent guy looking after himself and his family and immediate neighbourhood, a person minding his own business, not a trouble creator (terrorism is something too farfetched for him) seems to be on their radar screen and they feel if they can get a few Jaichands as hired guns, the rest would be a cake walk. Nah.

If you push beyond a point, they will retaliate wisely and retaliate together in their own way. Yes, their own way. Reminds me of what Sun Tzu said: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

And you are helping the Hindus

Let me give an Analogy to explain my point. When Adolf Hitler got Germany to conquer the world, he had entire Europe in mind including Russia. So he started gobbling up Europe, nation by nation from the beginning of the Second World War. America was not in the picture. Americans were not interested in getting into war and were busy building their own economy, Industry and a better quality of life for every American. Minding their own business like the majority of Indians are doing today.

Till Pearl Harbor happened and that was the tipping point.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, just before 8:00 a.m., on December 7, 1941. The United States was a neutral country at the time; the attack led to its formal entry into World War II the next day. Over the course of seven hours, there were coordinated Japanese attacks on the US-held Philippines, Guam, and Wake Island and on the British Empire in Malaya, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The Japanese intended the attack as a preventive action to keep the United States Pacific Fleet from interfering with its planned military actions in Southeast Asia against overseas territories of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the United States. They also assumed that America will not retaliate. But it did and in a big way.

Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who planned the attack on Pearl Harbor would reportedly write in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

It changed the course of the war. The tables were turned. Germany was completely destroyed Eventually America bombed two major cities of Japan- Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atom bombs delivering a fatal blow to Japan, killing millions of innocent Japanese.

By pushing Hindus to a wall you are doing a great service to India and the Hindu community. You are helping a seemingly disarrayed and divided community to unite! Hindus are watching carefully, every bit of your antics. It will eventually benefit India, BJP and PM Modi. You have very little choice.

“Don’t awaken a sleeping giant, don’t fill them with a terrible resolve”. This stratagem may cost you dearly- very dearly.