Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNCPCR summons Amazon India's country head for not responding to notices over funding of...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

NCPCR summons Amazon India’s country head for not responding to notices over funding of evangelist group involved in unlawful activities

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India has been asked to appear before the NCPCR on 1st November to explain the reasons for not responding to the statutory body’s notices, and also provide the answers to questions on funding of All India Mission

OpIndia Staff
3

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned Amazon’s India head for failing to respond to its notices seeking information on allegations of funding an organisation involved in the illegal conversion of children into Christianity. Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India has been asked to appear before the NCPCR on 1st November to explain the reasons for not responding to the statutory body’s notices, and also provide the answers to questions asked to them.

Amazon India is under the scrutiny of NCPCR after it was found to be giving donations to an NGO named All India Mission, which is accused of indulging in unlawful practices. The child rights body had issued notices to Amazon in September after receiving a complaint from the NGO Social Justice Forum of Arunachal Pradesh, alleging that All India Mission is involved in unlawful practices by illegally converting children to Christianity in India.

“It has been mentioned in the complaint that the said organisation has more than 100 orphanages across India. As per the complaint, the website and social media pages of the said organisation clearly state that they aim to convert the people in India and also claim that they have already converted many people in India already especially in North East India and Jharkhand,” the NCPCR notice to Amazon India had said.

Social Justice Forum had showed that All India Mission was receiving funding from Amazon India, and had urged the authorities to probe probable money laundering racket also. It is notable Amazon India website states that its customers can donate to the evangelist group by shopping on its AmazonSmile platform.

The Arunachal-based NGO had said that AIM is registered as a Charity Organization in the US & UK, and it conducts its ground activities through two other fronts, Health for India US and Shanti Bhawan Medical Centre. AIM has another front to its disposal called Calvary Gospel Ministries Trust that establishes churches across India under the secular name of Prarthana Bhawans to lure the gullible population into conversion, Social Justice Forum had said.

They had also noted that AIM founder NJ Varughese and its head of operations, Hope Howe have been running a relentless campaign to defame India and Narendra Modi in the world by circulating and manufacturing fake news.

Following this complaint, NCPCR had issued a notice to Amazon on 14th September asking it to provide all details of donations made to All India Mission within seven days.

After not receiving any response to the notice, NCPCR had sent a reminder notice on 30th September, but that was also ignored by Amazon officials. Therefore, NCPCR has now summoned the country head of Amazon India exercising its under Section 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005.

Asking Amit Agarwal to appear before it at 3.30 on November 1, NCPCR further states that if the Amazon official fails to comply with the order, he will be subjected to consequence of non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. Under this Rules, a court can issue arrest warrant and impose fines for ignoring such summons.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,849FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com