In another case of atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan, a Hindu lady was stripped, tortured, and gang raped by Muslim landlord Mohammad Akram when she went to him for wages. The incident occurred in Bhawalpur in Punjab, Pakistan, after the lady approached Muslim landlord Mohammad Akram to request payment. Akram subsequently returned to the woman’s residence and threatened her with guns. He then abducted her and brutally raped and tortured her.

Six or seven men hung the woman, the wife of bonded labourer Gangaram, upside down, battered, and gang-raped her. Her sole transgression was going to the landlord to request payment of her salary.

The lady stated in a video, “He kidnapped me and took me to an unknown place. Over there they stripped me naked and kept beating me. ” She went on to say that they had covered her face and continued to beat her. She went there to collect her pay, but instead of settling the dues, they threatened that they would beat her if she asked for money.

According to reports, the suspected landlord has also been attempting to cover up the issue by negotiating with medics who are treating the victim. A complaint has been filed, and three persons have been detained in connection with the crime.

According to local media sources, the woman was beaten up over a fake theft accusation. The woman was transferred to a hospital, where she was refused treatment. She also rejected providing her with a medical certificate.

As the news of the tragedy became public, members of the Hindu community flocked to the streets to condemn the horrors. The protesters demanded an impartial investigation and harsh punishment for the assailants and medics.

Recently in March of this year, Pooja Oad, an 18-year-old girl, was shot dead in the street of the Sindh district in March of this year after she resisted efforts to kidnap her. She was shot dead after resisting an abduction attempt in Rohi, Sukkur.

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death. According to the Peoples Commission for Minorities’ Rights and the Centre for Social Justice, there were 156 cases of forced conversions between 2013 and 2019.

Pakistan’s courts have continuously failed to provide justice for Hindus in Pakistan. In reality, in several cases, judges have granted immunity to those involved in abducting and forcibly converting Hindu and Christian minorities.

A 2019 field investigation report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has reaffirmed an unpleasant reality that is already known for far too long—minorities in Pakistan live under constant fear of persecution as their perpetrators enjoy court sanctions, support from the influential and affluent section of the society and patronage from political leaders.