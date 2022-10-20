Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi along with UN Secretary-General launches Mission LiFE for action against climate change,...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi along with UN Secretary-General launches Mission LiFE for action against climate change, gets support from world leaders

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy, nudging individuals to practise simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives, enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand, and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi gets support from world leaders for LiFE Mission
Image: ANI
5

On Thursday, world leaders from France, the United Kingdom, and several other countries congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment). According to the Prime Minister’s Office, LiFE mission will be a global mass movement led by India to ensure both individual and collective action to preserve and protect the environment. It will be India’s unique initiative at the United Nations and other global platforms for demonstrating climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his video message, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France is looking forward to working with India as the country prepares to take over the G20 presidency next year.

“Dear Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, colleagues, and friends, namaste.” I wish I could be with you in Kevadia on this momentous occasion. And, at a time when geopolitical tensions are rising, we have no choice but to choose cooperation over the division for a single region. “No one can address global challenges, particularly climate change, on their own,” Macron said.

“France looks forward to working with India to make this initiative a success, including in view of India’s G20 presidency next year,” he added.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss congratulated PM Modi via video message.

“As democracies, we must work together to ensure energy independence and economic protection.” We are collaborating with partners such as India to develop critical climate infrastructure. I commend India’s leadership in launching Mission LiFE, let’s keep leading the way.”

Moreover, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih stated that PM Modi’s Mission LiFE could not have arrived at a more crucial time. The negative consequences of the climate crisis hit the countries with full force.

In her message, Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for launching Mission LiFE and stated that the need for a collective response to climate change is stronger than ever.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated, “Georgia welcomes and fully supports this global initiative, timely introduced by PM Modi, which promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle based on the principle of mindful and deliberate utilization.”

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, said “Our planet is under attack. 70% of forest land is significantly degraded. To protect the planet, we must all work together. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launch of the Mission LiFE logo and mission document, which aims to mobilize 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet citizens by 2027. Congratulations on taking the lead, India.”

In Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Prime Minister Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the Mission LiFE mission.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid floral tributes at Kevadia’s Statue of Unity in Gujarat, and the UN Secretary-General joined Prime Minister Modi in launching the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

PM Modi stated that Mission LiFE will strengthen the P3 concept (Pro Planet People).

“Mission LiFE connects Earth’s people with ‘Pro-Planet People,’ uniting them by integrating them with their thoughts.” It is based on the fundamental principle of “Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet, and by the planet,” according to the Prime Minister. Talking about the concepts of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ and circular economy, PM said that it has been a part of the lifestyle of Indians for thousands of years.

“There was a perception created that climate change is merely a policy issue that will be addressed by governments or international organizations. “However, people are now feeling the effects of climate change,” he explained. The Prime Minister urged people to make lifestyle changes to help protect the environment from climate change.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at the support that has been showered upon India for taking up the Mission LiFE initiative and thanked the heads of all nations for sending in their congratulatory messages on this gracious occasion.  Highlighting the importance of unity in the fight against climate change, PM Modi said that the launch of Mission LiFE is taking place before the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of the pride of India, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. “The world’s largest statue will be a source of inspiration in achieving the set targets”, he said.

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing our collective approach towards sustainability. First is by nudging individuals to practise simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand); second is by enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and; third is to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

It’s not over yet: Privacy researcher says viral WhatsApp messages claiming he had endorsed The Wire’s fraud are fraudulent

OpIndia Staff -
It seems WhatsApp messages where it is claimed that a privacy researcher has endorsed The Wire story on Meta has been making rounds. The Wire story has been proved beyond doubts now that it was based on fabricated 'evidences' that played right into confirmation bias.
News Reports

Congress leaders attack Tavleen Singh for saying Sonia Gandhi had access to secret files, here is how she isn’t entirely wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Several documents available in public domain have revealed that Sonia Gandhi was "proxy Prime Minister"

Bihar: Class VII mid-term exam question paper calls Kashmir a separate nation, probe ordered

Here is why Siddharth Varadarajan was fired from The Hindu

When Siddharth Varadarajan, as Editor of The Hindu, watered down the Godhra train burning incident and peddled propaganda

Uttarakhand govt to abolish Revenue Police system after its flaws were highlighted in Ankita Bhandari murder case, files affidavit in Supreme Court

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,862FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com