On Tuesday night, over 20 people were arrested for assaulting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in the Haveri district, Karnataka. One of the accused is the president of a Muslim organisation, Anjuman-I-Islam, IndiaToday reported.

The incident took place in Rattehalli village. One of the RSS workers has sustained severe injuries and is being treated in a hospital while four others were also injured in the attack allegedly by some Muslim youths. The RSS workers were attacked while inspecting a stretch of road for their march. Initially, an argument erupted between RSS workers and a group of people, which aggravated into a fight.

According to the Superintendent of Police in Haveri, over 20 people have been arrested in the wake of the incident. According to the SP, one of the accused is the president of the Anjuman-I-Islam group.

The attacks on BJP and RSS workers have intensified in the country’s southern regions, especially after the Modi government imposed a ban on the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Karnataka BJP spokesperson, S Prakash condemned the attack on RSS workers and alleged that the attack was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in the region. “The attack on RSS workers is a deliberate attempt to disturb law and order, the communal harmony is paramount. The police have taken most of the culprits into custody and strict action will be taken,” Prakash told CNN News18.

On September 24, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, three petrol bombs were thrown at the home of RSS member MS Krishnan the incident was captured on CCTV. On the same day, a petrol bomb was thrown at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram, Chennai in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident.