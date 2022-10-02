Deepak Tinu, a culprit in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, fled from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) division of the Mansa Police in Punjab. According to a report by Hindustan Times, under the condition of anonymity, a top Punjab police official confirmed that Deepak Tinu, Bishnoi’s assistant, had eluded capture. On July 4, the Punjab police took him into custody on a transit remand in connection with the Moosewala murder investigation.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang urged the police not to kill Deepak Tinu in the encounter. A Facebook post was shared in this regard after Deepak Tinu fled from police custody. However, the post was not seen after some time.

#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala murder case: After key accused absconds from Mansa jail, Lawrence Bishnoi gang pleads police not to kill him in encounter – https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/5Mdgc4PHcm — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2022

It is notable that on July 20 this year, two gangsters accused in this case identified as Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were killed in an encounter by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police at Bhakna village near Attari border, district Amritsar. Rupa and Kussa were wanted in the murder of the controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala who was killed on May 29 at Jawahar Ke village near his home in district Mansa this year. Bhagwanpuria allegedly provided two sharpshooters to the main accused, Lawrence Bishnoi, to kill Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav made a big disclosure on 11th September 2022, about the accused involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Yadav said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had conducted a recce of Salman Khan as he was the next target of the gang. He informed that shooter Deepak Mundi was nabbed from the borders of Nepal and Bengal along with his two accomplices in a joint operation by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Punjab Police, and central agencies. The other two accused were identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker.