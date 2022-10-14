On Friday (October 14), the Varanasi district court turned down the petition of the Hindu side, which demanded the a scientific evaluation of the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The verdict was pronounced by District Judge AK Vishvesh. It must be mentioned that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Varanasi had earlier objected to the Hindu side’s request on the grounds that it is located in a ‘prohibited area’.

The development was also confirmed by journalist Gaurav C Sawant of India Today. “No to Carbon Dating of the Shivling (the Muslim side claims it is a fountain). Wazukhana with Shivling to remain sealed: Court,” he tweeted.

“Supreme Court had also said the ‘Shivling’ should not get damaged. Plea rejected on the basis of Supreme Court order,” he added.

On May 17 this year, the Supreme Court of India ordered that the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque should be protected.

Justice DY Chandrachud had pronounced an order extending that the Varanasi DM should ensure that the area where the Shivling is found should be duly protected. It also maintained that the order in any manner should not restrict or impede the right of the Muslims to use the Mosque for religious purposes.

The Varanasi court relied on the apex court verdict to reject the petition of the Hindu side. It argued that if carbon dating or ground penetration radar is employed, it may harm the Shivling and go against the verdict of the apex court.

The district court also claimed that an order to allow scientific study can affect the religious sentiments of the masses. A Shivling was discovered inside the Wazookhana of the mosque compound on May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed panel.

The Hindu side said that this was major proof that the mosque was erected by razing Lord Vishweshwar’s temple in Kashi.

OpIndia spoke to Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain who told that they will now approach the Supreme Court on this matter.