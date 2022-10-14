Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsVaranasi Court rejects plea for a scientific evaluation of Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque: Details
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Varanasi Court rejects plea for a scientific evaluation of Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque: Details

The verdict was pronounced by District Judge AK Vishvesh. It must be mentioned that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Varanasi had earlier objected to the Hindu side’s request on the grounds that it is located in a 'prohibited area'.

OpIndia Staff
Gyanvapi dispute: Varanasi court rejects carbon dating of Shivling
Disputed Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo Credits: Zee News)
10

On Friday (October 14), the Varanasi district court turned down the petition of the Hindu side, which demanded the a scientific evaluation of the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The verdict was pronounced by District Judge AK Vishvesh. It must be mentioned that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Varanasi had earlier objected to the Hindu side’s request on the grounds that it is located in a ‘prohibited area’.

The development was also confirmed by journalist Gaurav C Sawant of India Today. “No to Carbon Dating of the Shivling (the Muslim side claims it is a fountain). Wazukhana with Shivling to remain sealed: Court,” he tweeted.

“Supreme Court had also said the ‘Shivling’ should not get damaged. Plea rejected on the basis of Supreme Court order,” he added.

On May 17 this year, the Supreme Court of India ordered that the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque should be protected.

Justice DY Chandrachud had pronounced an order extending that the Varanasi DM should ensure that the area where the Shivling is found should be duly protected. It also maintained that the order in any manner should not restrict or impede the right of the Muslims to use the Mosque for religious purposes. 

The Varanasi court relied on the apex court verdict to reject the petition of the Hindu side. It argued that if carbon dating or ground penetration radar is employed, it may harm the Shivling and go against the verdict of the apex court.

The district court also claimed that an order to allow scientific study can affect the religious sentiments of the masses. A Shivling was discovered inside the Wazookhana of the mosque compound on May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed panel.

The Hindu side said that this was major proof that the mosque was erected by razing Lord Vishweshwar’s temple in Kashi.

OpIndia spoke to Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain who told that they will now approach the Supreme Court on this matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGyanvapi Shivling, Carbon dating rejected, SC order Shivling
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Elon Musk says he is just following Ukrainian diplomat’s recommendation to ‘f*ck off’, informs US govt that he can no longer provide free Starlink

OpIndia Staff -

Vishnu Shankar Jain talks to OpIndia about the Gyanvapi case, the Places of Worship Act and Hindu symbols found during the survey

Pallav -

Hijab debate: Muslim panellists misquote Rigveda to make derogatory remarks against Sita, Lakshmana, exposed when asked to cite Shloka

OpIndia Staff -

European Union’s top court rules hijab can be banned at work, says ban not discriminatory and unlawful if it is part of a broader...

OpIndia Staff -

Russia gives green signal to NIA to interrogate ISIS terrorist, trained in Turkey, who wanted to kill prominent Indian leader over Nupur Sharma remarks

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Two policemen deployed for the security of chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s hoarding in Jaipur

OpIndia Staff -

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hails the Indian economy as “a bright spot in a dark horizon”

OpIndia Staff -

Mominpur violence: Days after West Bengal police stopped BJP leaders from visiting the area, journalist arrested for sharing pictures and videos of the attack...

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana by-poll: BJP fields strong candidate, TRS employs all its might and how Congress vote bank may decide the gap between TRS and BJP

S. Sudhir Kumar -

32 Muslims, who had attacked Hindus in Sultanpur during Durga Puja arrested, Maulana starts crying victim as DGP asks for report: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,467FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com